thumbnail_1. Pat-George Dooris photo by Wilbur Scott

George and Patricia Dooris have each been active members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 23 years. While conducting official USCG Auxiliary "Safety Patrols" on our local waterways and the Gulf of Mexico, together with their boat crew, one serves the other, (boat coxswain/captain) as first mate during the duration of the patrol.

 Special to the Chronicle

Every skipper should have a first mate! No, I am not talking about your wife/husband, or girlfriend/boyfriend, although they could, and often times are one in the same.

I am talking about the one who will take over for you if you, as skipper of your boat should become disabled while on the water. Imagine yourself out there enjoying the day at the wheel of your pride and joy vessel, and a personal mishap disables you. What do you do now, skipper? Who is there with you that is ready and able to carry on?

