Every skipper should have a first mate! No, I am not talking about your wife/husband, or girlfriend/boyfriend, although they could, and often times are one in the same.
I am talking about the one who will take over for you if you, as skipper of your boat should become disabled while on the water. Imagine yourself out there enjoying the day at the wheel of your pride and joy vessel, and a personal mishap disables you. What do you do now, skipper? Who is there with you that is ready and able to carry on?
No one can tell when or where such an emergency might occur. The important thing is, are you ready for it? Suppose you were knocked unconscious by a swinging boom or dumped overboard in an unconscious state. You could stumble on deck and break an arm or leg. You could suffer a heart attack or become disabled in several other ways.
If you are one of those who boat alone, you really need to give this practice some serious consideration. When there is someone else aboard who is capable of assuming the skipper’s duties, the situation becomes less critical.
Whether your first mate is your wife, husband, your son or daughter, or maybe a neighbor or fishing buddy, someone aboard should be prepared to handle your boat safely in case you become incapacitated. In any event, before starting out, your passengers should be thoroughly briefed on your vessel, its characteristics and its emergency equipment.
This briefing should begin at the dock. Everyone is shown the location of personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers, (and how to work them efficiently), anchors and lines, first aid kit, marine radio, emergency signaling devices and toolbox.
Then, before casting off, one member of the crew should be designated as first mate and should be fully instructed on the operation of the engine, starting and stopping it, determining fuel supply, use of the lighting system, the marine radio and related basics.
All on board the boat should be familiar with rough weather procedures and how to deal with grounding. “Man overboard” is a very serious situation, especially when it happens to befall the skipper! The first mate should be capable of maneuvering the vessel for a safe recovery. Crew members should know the location of life rings, poles, lines and similar equipment.
At least one member of the crew should be designated to keep his eyes fixed on the person in the water to keep the coxswain informed of his location in relation to the boat. You might be surprised how quickly one can lose sight of a person in the water, especially in rough seas.
Accidents aboard a boat are not uncommon. Mostly they occur when someone becomes careless. Regardless of the circumstances that might disable the skipper, he/she should make certain, in advance, that someone else is sufficiently familiarized to ensure that the vessel and injured party reach shore safely and quickly.
You can become a better skipper, first mate, a better crew member or passenger by attending a “Boating Skills and Seamanship” program offered by Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of your United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Remember, safe boating is no accident!
Should you wish to become a part of Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 you need only to send an email to George Dooris at, george.dooris@saintleo.edu. George will be happy to provide you with membership information as well as answer any questions you mave about the the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Wilbur B. Scott is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and has been a longtime contributor for the Homosassa Flotilla 15.4 USCGA.
