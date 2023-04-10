Are you looking for something interesting and exciting to do while at the same time providing a valuable service to your community and to your country?
Then look no further. No matter what your area of interest is, you will find it with Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
For those of you who love boats — you don’t have to own one to be a member — and being on the water, we have room for you as a member of one of our boat crews, participating in surface patrols, exciting search and rescue operations as well as interesting training missions with the USCG.
Perhaps your interest is in the environment. Our boat crews are also patrolling our beautiful waterways for signs of pollution, oil leaks and other signs of toxic waste.
How about becoming a “Courtesy Vessel Examiner,” providing a very important service to both recreational boaters as well as some commercial vessels as well.
Do you enjoy teaching? Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 would love to have you join us, teaching a variety of subjects to the boating public as well as training your fellow U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members.
Perhaps you are someone who has always wanted to be a reporter or writer. If so, the public affairs officer would sure like to have you come on board. Your duties may have you covering exciting surface patrols and search and rescue missions on the Gulf of Mexico. Then, too, there are the joint training exercises with both USCG air and surface vessels as well as with Auxiliary boat crews from other area flotillas — all working together, honing their skills that are necessary for any number of missions or situations they may encounter as they patrol our area waterways.
If you are one who enjoys photography, then you, too, will enjoy working with our public affairs people where you will find numerous photo opportunities covering various flotilla functions.
Perhaps you are an amateur radio operator or someone else who has an interest in radio communications. If so, then you will love becoming one of our “communications specialists,” standing radio watches (you really don’t have to stand), monitoring and participating in exciting search and rescue operations and patrols!
If that isn’t exciting enough for you, then perhaps you will want to stand radio watches at USCG Station Yankeetown as well.
These are just some of the interesting and exciting activities of Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 that you can become a part of, and there are many more.
Fellowship, too, plays a large role in our flotilla. Here you will meet new friends and find a common bond with others who enjoy the out of doors and our beautiful waterways.
Men, women, young and senior citizen alike, Flotilla 15-4 invites you to join us and wear our uniform proudly as you become a part of the U.S. Coast Guard family.
For membership information, email George Dooris at george.dooris@saintleo.edu. I know he will be pleased to hear from you and answer any questions you may have regarding Homosassa Flotilla 15-4.
