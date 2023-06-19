Like many of you, I, too, have been on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico on a nice day with good visibility and still in sight of land with not a care in the world.
“Happy as a clam” as the saying goes, just drifting along enjoying some good fishing. Sure, I saw that cloud bank way off in the distance, but it did not appear to be anything threatening, no lightning or thunder. The clouds were not black or fearsome looking. The weather forecast had not mentioned anything about any approaching thunderstorms, or even rain for that matter.
So, my fishing partner and I continued to drift along, concentrating on our fishing and the next thing we knew we were in the middle of a very large fogbank! No visibility at all, I mean zero, really socked in and with no sight of land.
No problem I say to my partner, I know the shore is directly behind us. Um, ah, oops, or is it? Darn! I sure wish I had bought that GPS I was looking at the other day! Not to worry though because I have my compass and before you know it, we will be back at the dock.
Sounds easy enough, doesn’t it? You and I, however, know that in reality this is not going to be easy at all! Without a GPS system onboard, you DO NOT know exactly what your current position really is.
Obviously, in heavy fog there is no shoreline or channel marker to see. Your fish finder will tell you how deep the water is under your boat, which is obviously very important information to have, but it will not tell you in which direction you are truly headed. Only your compass can do that.
Unfortunately, what happens next is all too common. As you continue to follow your compass heading and time wears on, without sight of land, many boaters begin to doubt the accuracy of their compass and instead rely on their own instincts, which in many cases are wrong. They are then unpleasantly surprised when they discover they are headed further out to sea!
The essential compass
In my opinion the compass, along with the marine radio, nautical charts and a GPS is one of the most important pieces of equipment one can have on their vessel. Radar would be very nice too; however, very few small fishing boats that I am aware of in this area have this pricey piece of equipment installed.
If you do not have a compass installed on your boat, you really need to go out and purchase one. I would not advise purchasing the cheapest one either! You can buy a reliable model for $40 to $80. If you feel that is too much money to spend on a compass, trust me: They can sell for much higher prices than that!
Anyway, when you find yourself caught in heavy fog or on the water after dark you will be glad that you spent that extra buck or two on a reliable compass!
Even the most expensive compass will do you little good if it is not properly mounted. Try to mount your compass so that the line on the compass, (lubber’s line), which indicates the heading, is mounted directly over or as close as possible to the keel or centerline of your vessel.
In order to reduce the possibility of compass error, mount the compass as far away from any metal objects and electrical wiring as possible. If you fail to do this your compass will probably need to be readjusted from time to time for variation and deviation (difference between true north and magnetic north), caused by the metal objects or electrical wiring.
Nautical charts
I mentioned nautical charts earlier as a part of the equipment a boater should have onboard his/her vessel. This is especially true if you are a visitor to our area’s waters or you are boating in any unfamiliar waters! The nautical chart is the boater’s road map and shows the location of major landmarks, aids to navigation, depth of water as well as the composition of the bottom.
When you observe an approaching storm, the chart will show you the locations of protective bays. Of course, the nautical chart will do you little good if you do not learn how to read it. To obtain instruction on how to read nautical charts and to obtain other valuable training and information you need only to check our Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 website for the time, dates and locations of the courses offered or check our area newspapers for periodic announcements by Flotilla 15-4 and other area USCG flotillas.
By the way, if you would like information on how to become a member of Homosassa Flotilla 15-4, you need only drop Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 Cmdr. George Dooris an email at george.dooris@saintleo.edu.
Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 wish you a safe and fun filled time on our beautiful Citrus County waters!
Wilbur B. Scott is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and has been a longtime contributor for the Homosassa Flotilla 15.4 USCGA.
