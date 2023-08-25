DadSonBoatHC1405_source

To learn more about safe boating, attend the next USCG Auxiliary Crystal River premier safe boating course, Boating Skills and Seamanship. This course runs 9 lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Monday, Sept. 25.

Every time you go out in your boat is the right time to check your safety equipment.

During the early spring, most of us spend some time cleaning the house, clearing up the yard and generally getting things in condition for the summer months. So, it is with our boats. They, too, need to be checked, cleaned, and updated periodically. Some safety equipment has expiration dates, others may have rust or dirt that lessens their effectiveness.

