Thrift Shop donates to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection

Pictured are Thrift Shop volunteers Cynthia DiCarlo and Marie Ponder presenting a $2,000 check to Kimberly's Center development director Kristina Donohue.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated $2,000 to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection.

Located in Ocala and serving all of Marion County, the Center provides a safe and compassionate first stop for the county’s juvenile victims of physical or sexual abuse.

