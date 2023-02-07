Thrift Shop donates to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated $2,000 to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection.
Located in Ocala and serving all of Marion County, the Center provides a safe and compassionate first stop for the county’s juvenile victims of physical or sexual abuse.
Rather than being re-traumatized by the impersonal and often frightening environment of government agencies, Kimberly’s Center offers a friendly, caring atmosphere to help the children better cope with their circumstances and maintain their human dignity.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
They normally spend only the first few hours after rescue at the Center, but it is at a time when their mental state is such that a safe, nurturing environment is most important. The Center is staffed with six investigators, a full-time pediatrician and a nurse. They work closely with the Florida Department of Children and Families.
There is, unfortunately, a growing workload for the Center, which is raising money to expand their facility. On April 29, a fundraiser in the form of a 3.1-mile walk/run will be held.
For more details, call their office at 352-873-4739 or visit their website kimberlyscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.