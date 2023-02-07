Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated $3,000 to the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA).
CASA’s mission is to provide a safe place for women to stay with their children when escaping a dangerous home situation. When a man finds himself in a similar situation, CASA is able to provide refuge for him as well.
Often, these clients arrive in the middle of the night with only the clothes they are wearing. Last year the organization served more than 1,500 people from the surrounding area, a 25 percent increase over the previous year.
The typical length of stay is three to four months in the 32-bed facility. During this time, clients are counseled by an on-site therapist and given classes in personal empowerment, financial and economic basics and good parenting, which will all help them begin a new independent phase in their lives. When they leave, they receive help in setting up their new housing arrangements.
Volunteers are needed in the reception area and to help organize the donation room. Donations of normal housekeeping items and personal toiletries are always welcome. For a list of items needed, go to the website casafl.org, or call 352-344-8111 and speak to volunteer coordinator Marilynn Tuten.
