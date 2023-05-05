It doesn’t take long for Thea Lombardi to answer when asked about the highlight of her 55-year nursing career.
“Watching a baby be born,” she said. “I don’t even have to think about that one.”
Currently doing admission assessments in the emergency room of Bravera Health Seven Rivers – she started at the hospital in 1998 – Lombardi spent much of her nursing career working as an obstetrics nurse, helping bring those babies into this world.
“What an honor to see that process happen,” she said. “Most of the time they come out perfect and beautiful. As many times as I’ve done it, I still will often get tears in my eye about this.”
Lombardi grew up in Massachusetts and went to Syracuse University. Back then, career opportunities for women were limited.
“In those days for women, it was nursing or education,” she said. “And I said, ‘oh I don’t want to be a teacher,’ but then, lo and behold, throughout my years, I’ve done a lot of teaching.”
She sees the “teaching’ part of nursing every day at Seven Rivers.
“That’s where I think nurses do such a good job,” Lombardi said. “We teach each other, we support each other. Almost every unit that you can ever go to, there’s a team camaraderie going on. ‘How can I help you?’, ‘Do you need help?’ that kind of thing.”
Her nomination for the Citrus County Chronicle Nurses Appreciation Award echoes that sentiment about her.
“She serves as a resource to other nurses, both seasoned and new, and is respected for her knowledge and skill level,” it says. “She takes time to teach her patients and genuinely cares about them.”
After graduating college in 1968, she worked in Boston for a while, where she met and married her husband and then they moved to Maine.
“We were kind of back-to-the-earth people,” Lombardi said. “We developed 11 acres into a beautiful situation including our own business.”
Her nursing journey continued afterward, taking her to several cities – including Ocala – before she landed at Seven Rivers.
She has a 41-year-old son who lives in Jacksonville and is a manager of a large air-conditioning company.
Her daughter, 38, lives in San Diego and is an OB/GYN, helping women and newborns such as her mother did.
Lombardi said she loves gardening, reading and the outdoors, especially boating.
In fact, she and her husband just purchased a “bigger boat,” she said, and they have plans to “once I retire, go live on a boat for a while.”
She still loves her job in the ER, though, helping patients get admitted and interacting with their families, so there’s no timeline yet for retirement.
“I’m able to use a lot of my compassion with these patients,” Lombardi said. “They’re sitting and waiting and they’re apprehensive, and watching a wife see their husband of many years getting ill.
“I feel like I can still offer a lot by doing this.”
But her time helping care for and deliver newborns remains the favorite part of her career – and she said it could also be fun!
“Sometimes people would come in and they would be ready to deliver and the doctor couldn’t get there in time, OK? So what are you going to do? The team comes together and safely delivers the baby,” she said.
That happened one time at Seven Rivers, when a young woman in labor came to the hospital when Lombardi was on duty.
“She was just so sweet and beautiful,” she said, “and her mother came in, and she goes, ‘Ms. Thea, Ms. Thea! Do you remember her? You did the same thing when she was born. You delivered HER!’
“And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t remember her. She looks a little different.’”
One of the definitions of “legacy” is: “the long-lasting impact of particular events, actions, etc. that took place in the past, or of a person’s life.”
Lombardi certainly has had a positive, long-lasting impact on the lives of many over her career, which is why she’s been given the Nurse Legacy Award in The Chronicle’s 2023 Nurses Appreciation contest.
