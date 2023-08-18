The kitten season continues and the pet overpopulation expands. Orphaned cats and kittens seem to be everywhere.
Precious Paws Rescue volunteers receive daily requests, both in person and via telephone to rescue these homeless felines many as young as 4 and 5 weeks – weighing barely one pound.
Precious Paws Recue pets in foster care receive the necessary daily care and playtime until they are big enough for veterinarian care, vaccinations, sterilization and adoption. Many phone calls are also coming requesting help caring for family pets – the need is for pet food – wet and dry, kitten food and litter. Precious Paws Rescue does work with area food banks to help supply the needed food and supplies.
Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will hold a pet adoption and pet food collection at The Sheriff’s Youth Ranch on U.S. 19 in Homosassa on Saturday, Aug. 26. A pet supply collection box will be available starting Monday, Aug. 21, for anyone unable to attend the Saturday event.
By helping families feed their pets will allow the family to keep their pets well nourished, happy and healthy and help control the pet overpopulation problem
Precious Paws Rescue volunteer, along with cats and kittens each with their own purrsonality and all hoping to find their special loving family, will be available on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come on out and find the cat that complements your personality and lifestyle – some cat facts to consider:
- Cats can live a ling healthy life – you are taking on a long term responsibility.
- Kittens bring lots of life into the house but they have lots of energy, few fears and their new environment may require some modifications such as relocating fragile items, keeping doors closed and some extra time for cuddling and playing.
- Cats are creatures of habit – they do not like changes to their daily routine.
- All cats do require daily care – even the independent felines.
- A cat can change your life and get their paws into everything.
- Cats are self- assured and may want to be the center of everything.
Even if you can’t adopt, do stop by and say hello. Have some spare time? We need volunteers. For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message; a volunteer will return your call.
