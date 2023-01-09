It was a beautiful day on Nov. 30 when the ladies of Citrus Hills Women’s Club, Inc. (CHWC) held their third drive-thru collection of the calendar year.
The collection of food, pet food, Christmas gift items for Carter Street Head Start School and various items needed by CASA was held in the parking lot at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando. The response from CHWC members and the public was incredible!
Lots of food was received for the Family Resource Center to help with feeding those in need. The Senior PetMeals program received donations of nearly 500 pounds of dog and cat food. CASA was the recipient of an unusual amount of TP, baby items, condiments and miscellaneous items.
Carter Street Head Start school, which is one of the club’s original charities, received Christmas items to be delivered to the children at the school by CHWC members on Dec. 9.
Our thanks to everyone who brought items to this event. Your participation was appreciated by those CHWC members hosting the event and all four agencies who received the donations. We also want to thank the Rev. Dennis Koch, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, for permitting us to use their parking lot for the drive-thru and the Citrus County Chronicle for helping to sponsor the event.
Again, our community came out and blessed those in need with their donations through this event and we are grateful and thank all of you for participating.
