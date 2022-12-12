On Sunday Nov. 13, a music program was held for family and friends at the First Lutheran Church in Inverness. All who participated are students of Elaine Baker – who has her studio in her home and teaches all ages of aspiring piano players.
Baker thanked all guests for coming to the music program and gave an introduction of the multiple musical instruments her students would play in the program.
Bruce Gombrelli presented “Explorations in Song Writing.” Gombrelli played his electric and acoustic guitars presenting an educational story of music to the students.
The first student to play was Megan Morra, who played three songs on the piano: “Sleeping Beauty Waltz” (duet with Baker), “Hill and Gull Rider” (duet with Baker) and “Trumpeters Three.”
The second student to play was Alex Howe. Alex played two songs on the piano: “The Silly Scarecrow” (a duet with Baker) and “Bears at Rest.”
Next on the program was Melanie Morra. Melanie played “The Boat Dock” (a duet with Baker), “Green Tea” (a duet with Baker), and “The Library.”
Fourth on the program was Marta Iler, who played “School Carnival” and “Gavotte,” both by Bastien.
Next on the program was Bridget Murphy. Bridget played on her violin “Cripple Creek” and on the piano “Butterfly” (a duet with Baker) and “Symphony Hall.”
Sixth on the program was Liam Murphy. Liam played “Theme from London Symphony” on his violin, “Summer Breeze” and “Parade of the Sandpipers” on the piano.
Elaine Baker presents a music recital every six months. To discuss piano lessons with Baker, call her at 352-637-1953 to schedule an appointment.
