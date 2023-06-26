Early in the morning of June 10, less than a day after a Chronicle writer met with baseball player Shyanne Stuebe and her mother, Crystal, and both Shyanne and Crystal posed for photos with Shyanne's glove and bat, someone stole the family's 2020 Hyundai Sonata from the driveway of their Inverness home. It contained all of Shyanne's baseball equipment.
Shyanne, 16, is one of 26 young women from the United States and the only one from Florida chosen to compete in the first PONY Girls' Baseball World Series in Japan in August. She is serving as a Baseball for All Ambassador. Losing her gear was devastating.
But Clint Stuebe, Shyanne's dad, sprang to the rescue and headed for Dick's Sporting Goods in Ocala, where he asked manager James Devlin if there was any way he could help.
Devlin said Stuebe "was just demolished. The equipment is very expensive. It was just tragic."
So, Devlin tapped into the sense of compassion he was raised with.
"My parents taught me to treat people like people," he said. "It's always good to pay it forward."
Devlin replaced Shyanne's equipment.
"We outfitted her from top to bottom," he said. "She's going to be able to play."
Mom Crystal said among the items replaced are a bat, gloves, a helmet, cleats, sunglasses, and pants. And there's more.
Devlin said an incident like this will be something Shyanne always will remember. Replacing her equipment now and enabling her to play could make a big difference in her future.
If she wasn't able to play because of the lost equipment, that also could make a huge difference, Devlin said.
"This could affect the rest of her life," he said. "These opportunities don't come along that often. ... It was incumbent on me to make the right decision."
Dick's has a foundation dedicated to the idea that "sports matter," he said. "It's our mantra."
Dick's does what it can to help youth and to show that sports can change people's lives, he said.
"It's the right of every child to play," he said. "We don't want any kid to miss out."
Shyanne's mother, Crystal, said, "I have no idea how to express enough gratitude. It's at times like this when, although things are out of your control, many great people come out."
