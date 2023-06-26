CC crystal and shyanne again

Crystal Stuebe, left, and her daughter, Shyanne Stuebe, with equipment that was stolen from the family's car on June 10. The equipment was replaced by Dick's Sporting Goods of Ocala. Shyanne is the only young woman from Florida to be chosen to compete at the first PONY Girls Baseball World Series in Japan in August.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Early in the morning of June 10, less than a day after a Chronicle writer met with baseball player Shyanne Stuebe and her mother, Crystal, and both Shyanne and Crystal posed for photos with Shyanne's glove and bat, someone stole the family's 2020 Hyundai Sonata from the driveway of their Inverness home. It contained all of Shyanne's baseball equipment.

Shyanne, 16, is one of 26 young women from the United States and the only one from Florida chosen to compete in the first PONY Girls' Baseball World Series in Japan in August. She is serving as a Baseball for All Ambassador. Losing her gear was devastating.

