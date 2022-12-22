Society of Key Women Educators raises money for scholarships

Recently, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Key Women Educators participated in a "Community Give Back" event at Connors Gifts in downtown Inverness.
Funds from this event will enable DKG to present a scholarship to a local adult woman working on achieving her teaching degree, to a current teacher working to continue her education, and to provide supplies for teachers' classrooms.
