Society of Key Women Educators raises money for scholarships

Shown receiving the $1,300 raised is event Chair Bonnie Rybak, First Vice President Carol Ranney and business owners Doug Connors and Sam Himmel.

 Special to the Chronicle

Recently, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Key Women Educators participated in a "Community Give Back" event at Connors Gifts in downtown Inverness.

Funds from this event will enable DKG to present a scholarship to a local adult woman working on achieving her teaching degree, to a current teacher working to continue her education, and to provide supplies for teachers' classrooms.

