Secretary of State Cord Byrd visits Supervisor of Elections

Secretary of State Cord Byrd visited the Supervisor of Elections office Thursday, Oct. 6, for a one-hour visit with Supervisor Maureen Baird.
The Secretary of State was able to discuss topics with the Supervisor including election grants, public records requests, list maintenance, and Vote-by-Mail.
Secretary Byrd was able to take a tour of the office where he met the Supervisor of Elections’ staff and visited a poll worker class. He thanked the poll workers and staff for their hard work and dedication during election time.
The Supervisor of Elections office is happy for the opportunity for Secretary Byrd to witness operations at the office and thanks him for his visit.
For more information, visit the website vote citrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
