Originally from the Hudson Valley area in New York, Samantha “Sam” Wells’ travels in nursing over the past 20 years have taken her from New York state to Florida, and she now serves as the director in the Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills.
And not only is she a registered nurse, but along the way she earned two master’s degrees; a Master of Science in Nursing, and a Master of Business Administration.
She said she’s worked almost exclusively in emergency rooms, and remembers one day as a CNA when she was assigned to a hospital’s ER and saw lockers there with staffer names on them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“I thought, someday I’m going to have a locker with my name on it in an ER,” she said.
Her grandmother, who was a nurse, started Wells on the path to her career.
“She was a night supervisor in a tiny, little hospital,” she said. “And she was there for almost 35 years.”
Her grandmother’s tales fascinated Wells.
“Every morning when she came home, she would tell me stories about the ER and how many babies were born, and what they were,” she said. “And I remember thinking: when I got older, I wanted to be part of that never-ending story.”
That propelled her to become a CNA and work her way up through all the various different degrees to get her where she is now.
As ER director at Bravera Citrus Hills, Wells has to do a lot of routine administrative and logistical work as part of her leadership role.
“Getting patients from Point A to Point B,” she said. “Ordering supplies, staffing, payroll, things like that. More of the office side of it.”
But that certainly isn’t what keeps her coming back.
“I think the biggest part of my job is to create culture for my RNs. And I tell all my RNs this: My job is to make their job easier,” she said. “As the director, it’s my job to do everything I can so that they can do their job at the bedside taking care of the patients. And they do a great job. I have a great staff.”
Supporting and caring for the patients is the other important part of her position.
“When you help someone get to where they need to be, you help them get over a loss … it’s the small things that make the biggest difference,” Wells said. “Like holding the hand of a mother who just lost her child, and spending three hours after your shift ends just to be there because she’s alone waiting for her husband.
“Walking by a room and smiling at a patient and then realizing that they’ve been alone and no one’s visited them for four weeks since they’ve been in the hospital healing, then taking lunch and sitting down and having lunch with them. Those are the things that make the biggest impact.”
She said her Nurse’s Appreciation Award “is for all nurses,” especially those who made it through the past three years of the COVID pandemic.
“It has been so hard, specifically on ER nurses … COVID was difficult in the hospitals, but the nurses in the hospitals knew the patients had COVID,” Wells said. “The ER nurses didn’t. They had no idea when the patient walked in the door if they had COVID or not. They had no idea what they were going to bring home to their families.
“We’re just starting to come out of it now, and the nurses that have prevailed and stuck with it and are still getting up every single day and doing their job and feeling good about what they’re doing. You have to take your hats off to them. Because they have earned it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.