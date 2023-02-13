Rotary welcomes paranormal investigator at monthly meeting

The Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness recently welcomed Paranormal Researcher Maxim W. Furek who discussed his book, "The Sheppton Mythology," investigating supernatural themes during the deadly 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania, mining disaster.
His book details Pope John XXIII’s alleged miracle, humanoid creatures and the Sheppton rescue technology that saved 33 Chilean copper miners, as documented in the film “The 33.”
Furek is a Hernando resident, a Vietnam Veteran and an active member of the Citrus Writers. He is an advocate for literacy in schools and in the community. He has been interviewed on numerous paranormal programs, including "Coast to Coast" and "Paranormal 60," and was featured on the award-winning Austrian podcast "Mysterious Universe."
Rotary meetings are held at 5 p.m. every Thursday at Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, 210 B Tompkins St., Inverness, and are open to the public. For information, contact Cami Plaisted at 352-697-2394.
