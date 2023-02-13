Rotary welcomes paranormal investigator at monthly meeting

Pictured from left are: Paranormal Researcher Maxim W. Furek and Rotary president Cami Plaisted.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness recently welcomed Paranormal Researcher Maxim W. Furek who discussed his book, "The Sheppton Mythology," investigating supernatural themes during the deadly 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania, mining disaster.

His book details Pope John XXIII’s alleged miracle, humanoid creatures and the Sheppton rescue technology that saved 33 Chilean copper miners, as documented in the film “The 33.”

