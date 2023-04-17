Raise your hand if you can still remember your favorite nursery rhyme from childhood!
While they may seem like silly little rhymes that have no reason, these verses are very important to helping your child develop a strong vocabulary and a strong base for when they begin reading.
Phonetic awareness and language acquisition
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Children learn to talk by listening. Nursery rhymes are a fun way to incorporate talking and listening. Your child will listen to different sounds of the words as you recite or read nursery rhymes. Listening comprehension precedes reading comprehension.
Story comprehension
Stories have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Nursery rhymes tell a story too. They have a beginning, a middle, and an end in a short amount of time. Toddlers have a short attention span. Most nursery rhymes are thirteen seconds long.
Dramatic play
Children may know and do the hand gestures to nursery rhymes like Itsy Bitsy Spider and Pat-a-cake. Five Little Monkeys and Five Little Ducks also lend themselves to dramatic play. A child who cannot yet verbalize the nursery rhymes can listen and join along with the hand gestures.
Introducing math concepts
Nursery rhymes like Five Little Monkeys and Five Little Ducks can introduce addition and subtraction. Nursery rhymes can bridge concepts and comprehension. It is a fun song for the child and it will help when math is introduced.
“Experts in literacy and child development have discovered that if children know eight nursery rhymes by heart by the time they’re 4 years old, they’re usually among the best readers by the time they’re eight,” writes Mem Fox, author of "Hattie and the Fox."
All five branches of the Citrus County Library System offer fun early literacy programs. For our youngest readers you could attend Books & Babies at 10 a.m. Monday to Thursday at different branches. Then, for toddlers and preschoolers we offer Little Learners at 11 a.m. Monday to Thursday at different branches. We would love for you and your littles to join us at one of these special story times!
Check out the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events, or you can call or visit your nearest branch to learn about the programs offered there. If you’re looking to stay in-the-know about all things happening at your nearest branch, you can follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Debbie Robitaille is youth librarian, Coastal Region Branch in Crystal River, Citrus Libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.