CC Library children reading

Children may know and do the hand gestures to nursery rhymes like Itsy Bitsy Spider and Pat-a-cake. Five Little Monkeys and Five Little Ducks also lend themselves to dramatic play. A child who cannot yet verbalize the nursery rhymes can listen and join along with the hand gestures.

 MetroCreative

Raise your hand if you can still remember your favorite nursery rhyme from childhood!

While they may seem like silly little rhymes that have no reason, these verses are very important to helping your child develop a strong vocabulary and a strong base for when they begin reading.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.