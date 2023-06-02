May was another busy month for members of the Photography Club of Citrus Hills. Workshops, meetings and two field trips kept members’ interest.
Jak Twiggs and Bob Feldberg gave a daylong workshop on how to post process images in Photoshop and Lightroom for members wanting to be ready to enter their work into contests. Written instructions, along with the planning of the workshop had been meticulously thought out by Jack and Bob. The day was a huge success and there have been many requests for a follow on workshop. We have been assured of more to come.
The regular meeting was a huge success; Jerry Dawson opened the meeting and introducod New club member Rachelle Vance who then presented slides along with her Tips and settings for Photographing Dogs. This was of interest, since so many of our members have pets they want to photograph.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Sue Voegele had prepared a slide show of members photographs that had been taken at the April field trip.
Two very different field trips had been planned for May. Donna Dominic had done a great job researching and arranging a trip to the Florida Pioneer Village in Dade City. There was so much to see there and despite the hot sticky weather, members enjoyed spending the morning exploring and photographing the exhibits, and architecture both inside and outside the buildings.
A group lunch had been reserved at a local Dade City restaurant, where members were able to get out of the heat. Group lunches develop such camaraderie among the group, with much talk about what they had seen and photographed that morning.
Following the field trip, participants submitted a favorite photo to our monthly challenge. All club members were asked to choose their favorite image, to be featured in our newsletter. It was a difficult choice since all of the photos were excellent.
Jerry Dawson’s “Scarecrow” photo was the favorite of the membership at large. Congratulations to Jerry.
An early morning start was the order of the day for the second trip, this time to La Chua trail in Gainsville. This was not just an opportunity for members to photograph the wildlife there, but also to meet with Andres Vegas from Costa Rica. Andres is an eminent biologist who was one of the leaders on our trip there last year. His knowledge and interest in all wildlife, is extensive, he now leads several tours for photographers in Costa Rica.
For more information, please contact the Photography Club.
The weather for the La Chua trip was good, a little overcast, but comfortable. A short walk brought us to the trailhead, where we watched and photographed a Limpkin feasting on an apple snail. This was just the first of the many species of birds that were spotted and photographed.
But it was not just the birds that we spotted, several members were able to photograph one of the deer that inhabits the area. With alligator mating season in full swing, the male of the species certainly made us aware of their presence.
One bird we particularly wanted to photograph was the snail kite, and the were certainly there. Fellow club member Bob Oswald, who also is a volunteer at La Chua, told us that these kites were females, with only one male kite in the area.
Once again, a challenge was held after this trip, once again the photos submitted were of a high standard making selection difficult. The favorite photo for this trip was of a Purple Gallinule, taken by Pat Dortenzio.
Our upcoming field trip has been arranged by Donna Dominic; we will be visiting the Butterfly Rainforest in Gainsville.
Our next meeting, Wednesday June 14, will be one for members to bring along their cameras. Rachelle Vance will have her dog there, and we will learn how to pose dogs to get the best photos of them. This will be followed by the slide shows of May’s field trips prepared by Sue Voegele and Bob Feldberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.