I have heard people say that hobbies are good for our health and may even help us live longer. That’s a reason all of us should consider having a hobby. All I know for sure is I investigated many different hobbies and the hobby I choose, Model Railroading, gives me great pleasure and satisfaction, makes me feel happy, relaxed, and more fulfilled.
I recommend, without hesitation, you investigate my hobby as well as others, to find one that works for you like mine works for me.
When I get asked: What is my hobby of model railroading all about? I start by explaining it’s a hobby with something for all ages. It is the most diverse and imaginative hobby you can choose.
It can be an art form that will charge your creative juices. It’s a hobby that can transport you to a place of serenity and sanity, in a new world you have created. It is a hobby that can last your lifetime.
Honestly, hours I spend in this hobby seem like seconds. Most of all, it constantly provides new learning experiences and it’s fun!
Some model railroaders like to build a layout and just run their trains, either on their own model empire or someone’s else’s. Others like to primarily just build models of trains, still others prefer to specialize in creating a scenic model of a portion of a real railroad, or create their own fictional railroad to serve their imaginary world.
For an example of a highly detailed very creative model railroad David Hornet built with the help of his neighbor Bill Lotz, please see the Chronicle article by Margo Wilson about David Hornet’s Man Cave railroad in the July 26 Chronicle.
Then there are the modelers like me who primarily enjoy building anything that can be associated in some way with a railroad.
Another group are collectors who enjoy assembling a display of models to feature a specific part of the hobby.
What to consider
While it’s easy for me to discuss all the ways a person can be a model railroader, because I have personally explored most of them, maybe I should slow down and first start with discussing some of the decisions a new model railroader needs to consider.
These decisions include the scale, time period, and what part of the world to model. Yes world! There are railroads outside the U.S and I have found foreign models and locations I could not resist adding to my fictitious world.
For scale you can select from the smallest, Z scale, up to one you can ride on. Z scale you can build in a suitcase and easily carry it around. N scale takes more space and appeals to modelers who like to run long trains, HO is still larger and the most popular because it is big enough to show significant amounts of detail and yet only requires, for most people, a manageable amount of space to create an operating railroad.
Next in size is S scale which is sometimes called the American Flyer scale. Then comes O Scale, Lionel trains are included here. The space needed for O scale is at least twice the space for a comparable HO layout, but it provides great detailing opportunities.
A significant benefit of the larger scales for some of us older people, is that it’s size makes it easier to see and you can include a great amount of detail. Most people find O scale to be the largest scale to consider for indoor use.
G scale is still larger and mostly considered outdoor sized. Many modelers combine their love of gardening with their G scale model railroading to create some spectacularly sceniced railroads. The main drawback is the weather does take a toll, which can require significant maintenance.
Ride along railroads are what you may have seen at a big city park or even been invited to visit a large parcel of privately owned property that contains one person’s railroad empire. No question about their beauty, but the skills and financial commitment to build them has always been too much for me
How about what time period to model. Do you want wood fueled locomotives from the 1800s, coal or oil from a later period, or electric and diesel from still a later date. Don’t forget there are also decisions about what you use as a actual power source for your models. Is it AC current, DC current, battery power, or live steam.
Other important decisions for your model railroad include determining why it exists. Does it haul coal, timber, people, milk, eggs, cattle, horses, whatever, and where does it begin, travel through and end? Then do you model traction or trolleys, or mainline standard rail width trains, or narrow width rail as used for timber in forest areas, and in mountainous railroads, or a combination of types of railroads.
Two ideas to consider are the more complicated the model railroad the more maintenance it will require. I personally hate maintenance. Second is to design your railroad so you can reach all of it to do repairs and maintenance. I hate trying to stretch over about 2 to 2&1/2 feet to reach any part of my model railroad, let alone having to balance myself to lean way over or, worst, crawl onto the top of the layout.
Space? How much do you need? You don’t necessarily need a big basement or attic because you can create and fit a specific railroad scene such as a specific station area, or a roundhouse service area for locomotives onto a movable module to take where other model railroaders meet up to connect their modules together and form a large complete model railroad. All you need at home is a space large enough to store your module when not in use.
Tech comes in
Technologies including various electronics, animation, CAD designs, 3D printing materials, etc, are rapidly becoming a significant part of model railroading. These offer continuous learning opportunities for both beginner and veteran modelers alike. They also have opened the hobby to new groups of modelers.
New computer programs are enabling the remote operation from your home of a model railroad that is located anywhere in the world. Other computer programs enable the complete operation of even the most elaborate and complex model railroad automatically with the flip of a single switch. This is really helpful for museums and people who have large layouts they put on exhibition for groups to visit. These technologies are amazing but out of reach for some of us technologically challenged modelers! But they are an important part of the future for the hobby.
And don’t forget, you can just build small dioramas, a foot or two in size, that only include a single structure or some other significant memory from your past. Maybe you create a playground scene, a miniature golf course, a horseshoe tossing area, an airport, a kite flying competition, a fictional motorcycle club hangout, or a vintage car get together.
All or any of these can be included in your future model railroad. What scene would you create? If you have a photo of a scene that interests you please send it to me. I am always finding great ideas from readers. My email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com
You may join a local Model Railroad club or group and provide your special talent with electrical hookups or electronics, carpentry, lighting, painting, or find you just enjoy the group and volunteer to help anyway you can. Naturally you can always just bring something sweet to eat, and fresh coffee. I guarantee every local group or club needs your expertise and your help. And yes there is a very active local Model railroad club in Citrus County at the Fairgrounds. Their website is: www.citrusmodelrrclub.org.
Remember I love to hear from readers. My email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Until next time, when we will travel some more New Tracks. Have fun with your hobby whatever it is.
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge.
