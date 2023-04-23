COVID and cold weather were incentives for David Horney of Inverness and his wife, Donna, to pack up their bags in Maryland and head to Florida.
But even here, COVID took a toll on David and Donna, as they watched their patients struggle. David is a respiratory therapist and Donna is a nurse at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
At the same time, Dave was talking with his neighbor, Bill Lotz, whom Dave describes as "a master craftsman."
Bill, a retired Allstate Insurance adjuster, devotes much of his time to customizing four-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles, and boats. But he also has a passion for model railroading. So does Dave.
Between the two of them, they have constructed the quintessential man cave -- inside a 25-foot-long, 20-foot-wide steel edifice in Dave's backyard that Dave calls "the train shop."
It took 255 gallons of spray paint foam to create the rocky, craggy, cave-like feel of the walls. The "cave" adds atmosphere to the main focus of this space -- a G scale model train set unlike any most people have ever seen.
G scale is the largest of model trains. Dave says they can run outside. But he's not taking any chances with his.
Within his cave, Dave and Bill have created a replica of a late 1800s-early 1900s logging camp in West Virginia.
It's inspired by West Virginia's Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Dave rode on the steam-powered train the park operates from a former logging town.
Both Bill and Dave have loved model trains since childhood. Dave has liked to go to train shows. He said he always wanted to create a model train landscape set in the mountains.
After Bill and Dave started talking, they decided to build Dave's dream. So when Dave sets out a flag with a picture of a train in his backyard, Bill knows it's train time in the train shop.
With a heated U-shaped wire and a Samurai sword, they cut and sliced and melted their way through 12-to-18-inch blocks of Styrofoam to create a 4-1/2-foot-high mountain that tapers to foothills 19 feet away.
After the Styrofoam was cut and carved, it was painted and detailed.
They crafted a sawmill with a saw belt that revolves. Dave built a water tower from scratch.
The "tin" roof over their sawmill is made of crimped Pepsi cans.
A 3-D printed steam donkey crane appears to pick up logs.
On the mountain, there are little crags and grottos where birds hang out. A swinging rope bridge connects parts of the mountain. Mountain climbers ascend the slope. A lynx prowls. A mountain goat frolics, and a ram surveys his domain. Five waterfalls tumble. And Dave's trains chug through a tunnel at the base.
"There's not a spot on the railroad where there's not some kind of detail," Dave said. And he's right.
He's created his mountain terrain using real vegetation that he seals with hairspray. If, after a while, the greenery turns brown, Dave fires up his spray gun and applies yellow and green paint.
The grainy logs that his mill appears to produce are oak, sassafras, and pine from Maryland. Some smoother logs are from Florida plants.
There's a split-rail fence that would do Abraham Lincoln proud, and a barbed-wire fence holding back chickens.
The coal in the train cars is gravel for aquariums. The ballast under the tracks is chicken grit.
A family camps on the mountainside, as real logging families did 100 years ago.
Men shovel sawdust while on a flatbed car, musicians play a washboard and stringed instruments. Two men play checkers on a platform outside a caboose.
Dave has replicas of two Shay locomotives. Shays were steam locomotives used in logging and mining that could operate on tracks with steep grades. Dave also has models of Climax, Heisler, and Forney engines, all steam locomotives from about 100 years ago.
Just recently, he added an engine that uses sterile water and butane to produce its own steam and which doesn't rely on a battery, as the others do.
The engines have lights that glow.
Dave's trains make sounds -- in addition to chugging noises, there are the sounds of coal rolling down a chute and water pouring into a water tank. There's a whistle and a bell, as well.
Dave had to research steam engines to get his train set authentic. But he also researched vultures to see how they look and fly.
Then he built his own vultures out of vinyl and fishing weights. He can make them soar by tapping them with a long stick.
Bill said he worked six hours a day for six weeks to build and sculpt the mountain.
It took nine or 10 months of both men working when they could to build the entire setup.
Dave's wife, Donna, has jumped into the train game by creating a scavenger hunt. Visitors to Dave's railroad may be asked to fill out a sheet in which they are asked to count the number of waterfalls, number of logging cars, and number of vultures on the train board, among other items.
Most recently, Dave has added puffy, fluffy white polyester fiber clouds to his blue sky and has suspended them from the train shop's ceiling. Creating and refining Dave's train shop is "an ongoing thing," he said.
Although Dave's railroad already is a wonderland for locomotive lovers, Dave said he still has a goal of having four engines running at one time and of being able to switch them.
Until that day, Bill and Dave keep adding details whenever Dave flies his backyard train flag and signals Bill that it's time to keep on chugging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.