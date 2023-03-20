The Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders' Mini Cancer Walk "Stronger Than Cancer Corn Hole Champions" for 2023 winners are Citrus County Fire Department paramedic Aaron McCormick, Lieutenant Ryan Maloney, driver engineer James Williams and Lieutenant Ryan Blevins.
The traveling trophy will remain with the CCFD until next year's NCCC "It's About the Cause Mini Cancer Walk" and corn hole tournament set for Feb. 24, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.