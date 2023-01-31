The Nature Coast Anglers Fishing Club Monday, Feb. 13, meeting will feature Captain Gene Miller, who will talk about his equipment and techniques for fishing in the Ozello area. His boating equipment is a self-designed and perfect 150-pound boat for fishing on the Nature Coast in inches of water.
The Nature Coast Anglers meet at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Although Captain Miller launches all over Florida, he is happy to call Ozello Keys Marina his home. His talk will include boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful backwaters of Crystal River.
Captain Miller grew up in the fishing industry from being a weigh-in boy for B.A.S.S. and a dock and deck hand at his parents’ resort. He was able to travel all over the U.S, Mexico and Canada with his father, Gene Miller Sr., a professional Bass Master competitor.
After obtaining his master captain’s license in 1994, he mainly focused on freshwater and offshore fishing. saving his passion for inshore as his happy place. After a tragic accident, he spent three years recovering and came back on a mission to live and fish in his happy place -Ozello.
So whether you're new to fishing or a pro kayaker, boater, or bank fisherman, Captain Miller just wants to help you catch more fish and show you the pure beauty of the Nature Coast at the meeting.
Captain Miller will also give a half-day guided fishing trip to one lucky member at the meeting.
