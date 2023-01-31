Captain Gene Miller

Captain Gene Miller with an Ozello red fish. The fishing guide will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 13 meeting for the Nature Coast Anglers Fishing Club. 

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Nature Coast Anglers Fishing Club Monday, Feb. 13, meeting will feature Captain Gene Miller, who will talk about his equipment and techniques for fishing in the Ozello area. His boating equipment is a self-designed and perfect 150-pound boat for fishing on the Nature Coast in inches of water.

The Nature Coast Anglers meet at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.

