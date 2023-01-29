NAMI Citrus welcomes new board members for 2023

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus has chosen three new board members. Pictured, second row from left, are: Megan Crossman, Miss Citrus County Teen; Rachel Montgomery, board chair; Chris Kohnken, board vice chair; Anthony Kopka, secretary. From left, first row: Sharon Edmunds, Sydney Frisbie and Leah Haefner. Not pictured are: Gordon Roessler, treasurer, and Dr. Nicholas Choto.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus started off the new year with three new board members.

Edmunds has served for the past six years and is rolling off the board at this time terms. She is credited for being one of the strongest volunteers, manning the resource line, holding down the fort during COVID-19 times, as well as facilitating weekly Connection support groups and handling community outreach with health fairs etc.

