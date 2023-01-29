NAMI Citrus welcomes new board members for 2023

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus started off the new year with three new board members.
Edmunds has served for the past six years and is rolling off the board at this time terms. She is credited for being one of the strongest volunteers, manning the resource line, holding down the fort during COVID-19 times, as well as facilitating weekly Connection support groups and handling community outreach with health fairs etc.
She is an active advocate for NAMI Citrus and many community businesses are happy to donate raffle gifts to NAMI through Edmunds’ visits.
NAMI Citrus is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting mental health wellness in our community through advocacy, education, empowerment, public awareness, support, and empowerment so all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
The NAMI resource line assists community members find the help and hope that they need. For more information, visit namicitrus.org.
