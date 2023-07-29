watermelons

R.E. “Elmer” Van Ness presents President Warren G. Harding with Citrus County watermelons.

“He was a wizard with plants and the land. I think Elmer was the best farmer this county ever saw.” – Judge E.C. May

The Van Ness family is recognized as pioneer settlers of Citrus County. There are roads and other landmarks that memorialize their impact on our area. This article tells the remarkable story of one enterprising member of the clan – R.E. “Elmer” Van Ness.

Van Ness participated in the Spanish-American War.
Van Ness took out an advertisement in other states extolling the virtues of Citrus County.

