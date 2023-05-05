When she was a little girl, Moriah Champy said, she would go around checking up on her family and friends with her little notepad, much like a real nurse would do.
“I just always wanted to help people,” she said.
Now in 2023, she’s the Readers’ Choice winner in The Chronicle’s annual Nurses Appreciation Awards.
“That’s truly amazing,” she said. “It’s just very heartwarming that so many people took the time to vote for me.”
Originally from Long Island, New York, Champy moved to Citrus County when she was 8 or 9 with her family and has been here ever since.
She’s been in nursing for almost eight years and is currently an LPN at Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lecanto, working primarily in the dementia unit with both long-term residents and rehab patients.
“Most of them are long-term care, but you get some that then go home or to assisted living,” she said. “You deal with hip fractures to pacemakers in some of them, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, all types of different things, so it’s not just memory care. You get a little bit of everything. We take and treat everybody, get them stronger and hopefully they get to go home.”
Champy said she thrives on the relationships she develops with the residents and rehab patients.
“I love being with people, talking to them,” she said. “You really get to know them and their histories, what they did growing up, where they’re from.
“I see them more than I see my own family, they see me more than some of their own because some of their family lives out of state – this is where they’ve retired, their kids are up north – so you really become family with them.”
Being in the health academy in high school helped guide her toward the medical field, but she couldn’t start right away after she graduated.
“My mom had some medical issues,” she said, “so I just continued to work and help take care of the family some.”
Then when she was in school at Withlacoochee Technical College earning her nursing degree, Champy was working at local restaurant Moschello’s, and received support there.
“My boss … she really encouraged me to continue my education and pushed me in the direction to go to nursing school at WTC,” she said. “I worked for them for nine years, from the age of 19 until I finished nursing school.”
Diamond Ridge was one of her clinical sites while studying for her degree.
“It honestly was my favorite because of the teaching we got from them,” she said. “There were also previous WTC students there as well, so they knew what it was like being a nursing school student.
“They really let students come in and try to guide them and teach them and be with the residents, and it was really awesome. So I chose to apply there, and I got hired, and I’ve been there since.”
Champy said she is extremely grateful to all who have supported her and encouraged her in her nursing career.
“The nursing staff I work with, my CNAs, my husband and my kids, my residents … they’ve just been a very huge support system with being a nurse,” she said. “It can be hard and trying and difficult, so they’re definitely there to support me.”
