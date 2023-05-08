She was the kind of person whom people noticed and who made friends easily.
"She was a very social person," said her daughter, Ginny Keilty of Boxford, Mass., who spoke May 6 at Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa at the dedication of a bench in honor of her late mother, Rosemary "Mim" Brockett.
"She befriended everybody," Keilty said.
Her son, Frank Firor, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., said, "She had a big personality."
And Brockett used that personality, along with the personalities of her fellow Homosassa River Garden Club members Ruth Hahn and Gloria Peterson, to help clean up Stage Stand Cemetery following serious storms in 2004. The women made the restoration and maintenance of the cemetery the garden club's priority.
Joann Grant, the garden club's president whose term is wrapping up, said the bench is "in the perfect place."
The bench is near a bench dedicated to the late Hahn, and also near a Blue Star Memorial Marker, for which Brockett provided funding.
Grant said about 250 veterans are laid to rest in the cemetery, and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8189 of Homosassa have worked with the garden club to help salute the veterans at the cemetery.
Keilty said her mother and her late father, Ted, were "very patriotic."
Her mother had driven past the cemetery and had found it "really in disrepair," Keilty said.
Brockett felt it was her duty to clean up the cemetery and plant a new hedge. And because she was involved in the Garden Club, the club soon adopted sprucing up the cemetery as one of its missions.
The club's treasurer, Ladonna Cohn, said Brockett's bench cost about $1,020. A few hundred dollars left from donations was used to buy plants. The club also has purchased flags, and the VFW has provided holders.
Cohn said when she first met Brockett, she found she had "a strong personality ... She had a can-do spirit."
Keilty told those attending the dedication she felt it was appropriate that the ceremony honoring her mother, who passed away in January 2022 at the age of 90, was on the same day as the coronation of King Charles and of the Kentucky Derby. Her mother would have enjoyed watching both events, she said.
The Rev. Patti Aupperlee of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa offered a prayer at the ceremony.
Peterson, 93, one of the three founders of the garden club's cleanup project at the cemetery, attended the bench dedication.
Keilty said her mother "gently nudged" her and her brother to be gardeners but didn't force them.
Keilty said she remembered planting zinnias as a child, but mostly it was her mother who did the gardening. Her mother's mother also had been a gardener.
And yes, both Keilty and her brother are gardeners today.
Brother Frank Firor said he has a mix of perennials and annuals in his garden.
Keilty said she does, too, as well as a 40-foot-by-40-foot vegetable garden. And she is president of her garden club in Boxford, Mass.
Her mom had been secretary of that garden club in Boxford before the family moved to Suffield, Conn., where Brockett was president of that garden club. The Brocketts moved to Homosassa in 1993, and Mim joined the Homosassa River Garden Club shortly thereafter.
Incoming President Carole Ingram said people like Mim "make the world a more beautiful place."
Ingram said there was "no better cheerleader" for the garden club than Mim.
"She said it was a place to meet friends and learn about nature," Ingram said. "Maybe that's what everyone needs."
The Homosassa River Garden Club meets October through April at 9:30 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. For information, contact Lorry Davies, at ohlorry@gmail.com, or see the group's website, homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com.
