CC_80 for Brady

One of Tom Brady’s biggest fans is from Citrus County. Delightful Jean Roy, who will be 85 in May, went to the Regal Citrus Cinema in Inverness for its first showing with her daughter Debbie and really got the attention of the audience.

 Photo courtesy of Sandra Koonce

Have you seen “80 For Brady,” staring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field?

The movie is about a group of 80-year-olds who pine for quarterback Tom Brady and go watch him play in the Super Bowl game of the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.