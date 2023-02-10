Have you seen “80 For Brady,” staring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field?
The movie is about a group of 80-year-olds who pine for quarterback Tom Brady and go watch him play in the Super Bowl game of the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons.
These memorable Hollywood stars are obsessed with their wild trip to the Super Bowl. If you love to watch a fun-filled movie, don’t miss this one.
One of Tom Brady’s biggest fans is from Citrus County. Delightful Jean Roy, who will be 85 in May, went to the Regal Citrus Cinema in Inverness for its first showing with her daughter Debbie and really got the attention of the audience.
Roy is such an avid Brady fan, her son-in -law, Bobby, gave her one of his New England Patriots jerseys to wear that day and put masking tape on the back proclaiming “80 For Brady,” which she proudly wore to the movie.
After finding seats before the movie began, Roy stood up and gave a loud cheer.
“How many 80s are here for Brady?” she yelled proudly, wearing the No. 12 jersey. The audience responded by clapping.
Later, “she had her own groupies following her as the movie ended,” said daughter Debbie, with a laugh.
After the comical movie was over, women followed her to the restroom and some later wanted to take her picture outside of the theater.
Roy has always been outgoing and a fun-loving person who really enjoys life to its fullest, she said. She’s personality-plus and her love of life shows.
Roy can also imitate Lily Tomlin as the “ring- a-ding” operator, which is very funny.
Originally from Massachusetts, Roy followed high school football, then later on to the famous Patriots and Brady.
She’s been in Citrus County for the past 32 years and still is a diehard Brady fan.
The movie “80 For Brady: is still playing in area theaters, including Inverness, and is also scheduled to be out on DVD in March.
