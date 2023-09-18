With a little help from her friends, Shyanne Stuebe, 16, of Inverness, batted and outfielded in Japan in August in the first PONY Girls' Baseball World Series and is now back home, starting her junior year as a homeschooler and planning for her next baseball event.
"I liked getting the opportunity to participate in the first World Series for girls," she said.
Shyanne played in the event as a Baseball for All Ambassador and was the only player from Florida. Baseball for All is a national nonprofit group dedicated to opening the doors for girls who want to play baseball.
Shyanne's mother, Crystal, who accompanied her, said, "In the future, when she's looking back (at the PONY girls' World Series), she can say, 'Wow, I started that.'"
After Shyanne qualified for the age 23-and-under team, her baseball equipment disappeared after someone stole the Stuebes' car with all of Shyanne's gear inside. Dick's Sporting Goods of Ocala stepped in and replaced Shyanne's equipment.
Shyanne and her family still had to come up with a $1,900 player fee, airfare, and other expenses.
Area elves got to work and helped raise the funds. VFW Post 4252 of Hernando donated $2,000 and the auxiliary, $500. VFW Post 7122 of Floral City also contributed to the cause.
Garry Vincent, Hernando Post 4252's quartermaster, said post members felt, "This was a great honor for this area" and that donating some funds was something the members were happy to do. "Everyone was quite impressed with her," he said.
Ruth O'Feild, Hernando Post 4252 auxiliary's treasurer, said, "She was a young lady in our community, and this was the first time for anyone from Florida to be in this. It was a good cause to contribute to."
Robert Stere, quartermaster with Floral City Post 7122, said he didn't immediately have the amount available which the post contributed. Crystal said the post donated $250. Stere said post members were pleased "to help her get to Japan. We donate to stuff every day."
The IR-RU Family Social Club of Inverness contributed $400, according to Treasurer of IR-RU Barbara Walsh. Crystal said the total her family received from IR-RU was around $1,500, with the difference being made up by contributions from club patrons. Walsh said Shyanne's grandmother, Susan Stuebe, is a longtime member, and the club was "honored to help.
"We've known the family for a while," Walsh said. "We've seen the kids grow up."
Shyanne has a brother, Hayden, 14, who's an accomplished bowler. He joined his sister and mom on the trip. Dad Clint stayed home and fed the pets and kept things running.
Others who contributed to help Shyanne get to Japan include Papa J's of Inverness; America's Angels of Hernando, a preschool which Shyanne attended; Gone to the Dogs of Hernando; Nick Nicholas Ford of Inverness; Baby Bargains of Inverness; the Men's Club of First Baptist Church, Inverness; Century 21 J.R. Morton Real Estate of Inverness; Colonial Jewelry and Pawn Shop, Inverness; Dr. Patrick Acevedo of Ocala; and many family members and friends.
Crystal said her mother and mother-in-law approached some local businesses to see if they would chip in some money.
She said she owes the women "a huge thank-you."
She also said, "We're very, very fortunate to have the community support that we had."
So after the equipment was replaced and the money raised, the Stuebes, minus Clint, hopped on a plane in Tampa and took off for Japan, stopping once in Los Angeles.
The flight was "very long," Shyanne said and the food "different."
When they landed in Japan, they found a shuttle to their hotel but returned to the airport the next day, where Shyanne met many of her teammates. Then, everyone boarded buses and headed to Tochigi, Japan, where the games were to be played.
There were teams from Australia, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, as well as the United States.
The U.S. team defeated the Australian team in the first game, but then, in a match that ultimately didn't count toward the final result, the U.S. team was overcome by Japan in the second game, with Japan scoring 14 and the U.S., 0.
Shyanne said although the U.S. abided by PONY age rules and no one on her team was over 22 years old -- and most were 16 to 18 -- the players on the other teams were older and the division they played in actually was an open division. The Japanese team, especially, had grown women players.
"It was difficult," Shyanne said. She said all of the Japanese players were women and "most of them were on the national ball team. It was basically like a group of professional players. They were really good about not making any errors. They put a lot of time into practicing."
At the same time, the weather was hot, "hotter than Florida," Shyanne said, and the field was artificial turf, which seemed to heat things up even more. The baseline was dirt.
Nevertheless, Shyanne said she had quite a few good catches in the outfield and was up at bat, as well, although she said she doesn't clearly remember what she did when she was batting.
The American 23-and-under team finished third. The American 15-and-under team finished second. Japan finished in first place both times.
Shyanne said that despite the challenges, "I feel I tried my best to make everything count and not get upset about things I couldn't control."
After the games, the Stuebes had three days to see Japan. They visited Mount Fuji one day, but it was so foggy they couldn't see the mountain.
"We got all the way up there and it was a rainy day," Crystal said. "I asked the tour guide where it (the mountain) would be if we could see it. He said we were standing in front of it."
The family used Google Translator to communicate with Japanese-speaking people and the Japanese used it to speak to the Stuebes.
Shyanne and Hayden were in charge of using their phones to help the family find their way.
"I think the kids did an excellent job of navigating and adapting," Crystal said.
While in Tokyo, the Stuebes visited animal cafés, in which animals intermingle with diners. One of the cafés had about 40 cats; another had small dogs. But perhaps the one that made the biggest impression was the one with capybaras -- the largest rodents in the world, which have a resemblance to groundhogs.
The Stuebes also shopped and sampled the local food.
Shyanne wasn't a fan of much of the food she tried. It didn't resemble the Japanese and Asian food with which many Americans are familiar.
"There was sticky rice," she said, and "pickled vegetables, beans that were hard and cold, and meat that was fatty."
However, the Stuebes found the countryside beautiful as their bus drove to Mount Fuji. They said they realized they barely got a glimpse of the country.
"You could be there for months and not put a dent in what they have to offer," Crystal said.
The last day before flying back home, the Stuebes went in search of bowling balls. It was somewhat of a Wild Toad Ride by their telling, with multiple trains and cabs to catch.
Shyanne and Hayden returned home with 14- and 15-pound bowling balls, which they had to haul around the airport.
Hayden was quite excited. He found an international bowling ball, not available in the United States.
Although Shyanne said the Japanese culture is quite different from that of the U.S., the people were "helpful and respectful."
The baseball players "were all very friendly and wanted to be there," Shyanne said.
If the opportunity arises for her to attend the second world series, she'd take it, she said.
In the meantime, she'll continue playing ball with the all-girls Florida Bolts baseball team, supervised by Brooke Greene of Homosassa. The Bolts have an event coming up this winter in Arizona to which Shyanne is looking forward.
Crystal said the family still is in somewhat of a "whirlwind," after returning from the trip, only to have to prepare for a hurricane. They didn't face any hurricane damage, though.
Crystal said she wants to thank "the generousness of the sponsors. It takes a village. Thank you so very much."
