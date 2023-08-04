Every month, Citrus Libraries features a volunteer in their “Outside the Stacks” blog on the library’s website. This month, the Coastal Region Library would like to shine a spotlight on Janice “Jan” Powers, a longtime patron who has been volunteering at the branch since March.
Q: Why did you start volunteering?
A: I started volunteering at the library because it is one of my favorite places. I appreciate all it offers to anyone and feel this is a thank you for being here.
Q: What is something you would say to encourage someone else to volunteer?
A: I encourage persons to volunteer doing something that they care deeply about and somewhere they feel comfortable doing volunteer work. I think volunteering at something you care about makes you appreciate your time, your interests and your efforts made in your life to be a better person.
Q: How do you balance your volunteering with other activities in your life?
A: Volunteering requires commitment. Because I am retired, it is easier for me to honor this commitment. But whether you are employed or volunteering, if you are doing something you enjoy, it makes life balancing easier and rewarding.
Q: Why is it important to you to volunteer at the library?
A: My library (wherever I lived) has been a part of my life since kindergarten! If I had not been a nurse in my career, I would have chosen library science. Libraries are a valuable asset to every community!
Q: Do you volunteer anywhere else in the community?
A: I also volunteer at Three Sisters Wildlife Refuge as a boardwalk interpreter. In this role, I meet people from all over the US and the world. I care about our manatees and environment. It is such a pleasure to educate visitors and see their responses to our beautiful area.
Q: Other than volunteering, what do you like to do with your free time?
A: I love to read, bike and walk. I enjoy outdoor activities here in Florida. I also have 2 grandsons whom I adore. I love when they visit from Orlando. We kayak, bike and hike and swim in the springs. I love to travel, have been to many countries, but still hope to see Wales and Italy.
Q: What book to you recommend to all of your friends to read and why?
A: I enjoyed "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus and have recommended this book to friends and family. I enjoy reading Kristin Harmel with her historical fiction and W. Bruce Cameron’s heartwarming dog stories.
Q: Tell us about your best vacation ever.
A: My best vacation was when my two children took me on a three-day Appalachian Trail hike for my 70th birthday. They knew how much I had always wanted to hike the Trail.
Q: What is a fun fact about you?
A: I have been a registered nurse for 53 years!
Thank you, Jan, for dedicating your time to the Coastal Region Library! We truly appreciate all of our volunteers and are glad to spotlight one of the many special people that help to keep our branches running smoothly each and every day.
Citrus Libraries is always looking for more volunteers to help in all of our locations. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer at the library, call your local branch and speak with the customer service specialist. To learn more about the Citrus County Library System, visit www.citruslibraries.org and follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Beverly Wojnar is a customer service specialist, Coastal Region Branch, Crystal River, Citrus Libraries.
