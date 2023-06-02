The local Fort Cooper chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is proud to announce the recipients of its $1,000 scholarships for graduating senior women at each of Citrus County’s three high schools. The winners are:
Makayla Quagliaroli from Citrus Springs is graduating from Lecanto High School, where she was enrolled in the very demanding international baccalaureate program and was active in Medshare, Debate Club, Varsity soccer, flag football, swimming and volleyball. She works 10 to 20 hours a week at Citrus Memorial Hospital and has helped people with disabilities learn to play soccer.
She has strong ties to DAR as all her family members have served in the U.S. military. She plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of South Florida, as her career goal is making prosthetics and creating better pharmaceuticals and artificial organs.
Aubrey Mueller is from Crystal River and will graduate from Citrus High School. She has been active in both athletics and academics, starring in soccer, flag football, tennis, cross country, track and field and is a FACA Academic All-State athlete. She has been an officer in many clubs and has also provided many hours of community service to local organizations.
Aubrey will attend Florida State University where she will major in Health Sciences or Biomedical engineering IN ORDER to become a certified clinical cardiovascular perfusionist.
Bailee Einspahr, who lives in Hernando, is graduating from Crystal River High School, where she has excelled in honors and dual enrollment classes. She has been Captain of her Volleyball team, GC8 2022 Athlete of the Year in Track and State Medalist, is active in numerous clubs and has provided significant volunteer services in our community.
She was recently named DAR Good Citizen and was voted Miss Crystal River High School for her scholarship, leadership and service to her school. She has been accepted at West Virginia Wesleyan College, where she has a partial academic and sports scholarship. Her field of study is Psychology with emphasis on criminal justice and forensic science.
DAR is a nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization. Any woman ages 18 or older may join by documenting her lineage to an ancestor who aided the cause of American independence through military, civil or patriotic service. For information, contact Regent Fawn McGee at bobbymcgee_103@msn.com or 352-346-2158.
