Many years ago, a popular magazine (not popular anymore) published a list of “Things I Know For Sure.” Here’s my version, slightly modified. I call it ”I’ve Lived Long Enough To Know" (sometimes too late):
That no amount of cream or brushing is going to wipe away my cellulite.
That I should bypass the makeup counter and go straight to the “spackling compound” department at Home Depot. The compound might cover all of the cracks, crevices, and wrinkles and, now, it comes in several shades.
That Vaseline will probably work as well as the pretty bottle of face cream that costs $80. I just keep thinking there might be a “magic potion” in the pretty bottle.
That eyeliner and lipliner should not come in the same packaging. It’s too easy to confuse the two. Lip liner on your eyelids definitely brings out the red in your bloodshot eyes. Got to pay attention every minute!
That if a doctor says, “This will just hurt a little bit,” it’s really, really going to hurt a lot! May not hurt the doctor, but it will darn sure hurt you!
Before putting anything in your eyes, ears, or any other orifice in your body, it is best to read the label first. Most “drops/liquids” are very specific as to which orifice is the receiver of said medication.
That my grandchildren couldn't care less if the beds are made or your house is clean. They just want to you.
That there is no miracle weight-loss method. If there is, it probably isn’t good for you.
That, if you start a diet, don’t talk about it unless you want to hear everyone’s opinion as to how to lose weight. Oh, and when you give up on the diet, everyone knows and will, again, give you advice on how to lose weight. Talk about it at your own risk.
Exercise is not fun, no matter how much I pretend it is. So, if you are going to do it, just do it. Don’t talk about it.
That, likewise, oft times, silence really is “golden.”
If I drop toast on the floor, it will always fall grape jelly-side down.
That if you put 10,000 lawyers on the streets during an election, there are going to be lots of lawsuits .. all of which we will have to pay for out of our own pockets.
That a politician who says he can fix everything, probably can’t fix much of anything. If he is from the government, he is not “here to help you.” Just sayin.
That choosing whom we will marry is probably the second most important decision we will make in life.
If you say you are going to have a bad day, then, well, you probably will.
That we will all be remembered forever by those we come in contact with. We can be remembered because people were glad to see us coming or because people were glad to see us going.
That I want to be remembered as someone people were glad to see coming.
That people who can’t laugh at themselves, probably are very much fun to be around.
That people who live their faith are the happiest and most productive people I know,
That I would feel very safe in Mayberry with Andy as sheriff and Barney as deputy. I understand full well now why Ernest T. Bass threw rocks at people.
That I will never understand anything about radio waves, light waves, or how WiFi works. How does the device know which waves to grab?
That if I’m trying to impress someone, I probably won’t.
That if you are at a dres- up affair, you may drop an entire plate of food, especially, if it is your son’s boss’s food. Even if you are still holding the plate, people will notice.
That there is no way to cover up or dignify those sounds that escape our bodies at the worst possible moments, and that men will forever think those sounds are funny. Unfortunately, if there are only two people in the room, there is no doubt as to who the culprit is.
That the moment I “feel like” I need to go to the bathroom, It is at that exact moment that I should start heading in that direction. Likewise, it is best to scout out the exact location of any bathrooms as soon as you arrive at any event.
That I’ll never know who “shot the deputy,”, what was "thrown off the Tallahatchie Bridge" or understand the lyrics to “Louie, Louie.”
That life, most of the time, is what you make it and that laughter really is the best medicine ... so, keep laughing!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
