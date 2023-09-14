So, it’s been a while sense we have had a chat. I’ve had more time to ponder about the really important questions in life. What would those important things be, you might ask? Well, here goes ...
I was wondering where all the lightning bugs are? Don’t you remember when our parents would let us go outside on a summer evening to catch lightning bugs? You would take your canning jar (probably a BALL brand) and go outside ready to catch.
There were hundreds of them. At least it seemed like it at the time. For sure, there were plenty for you and your friends/cousins to catch in your jar. You would take them inside and turn out the lights and watch them light up in your jar. That was so much fun and one of the highlights of summer fun times!
A few years ago, (many, actually) I decided to take the grandchildren outside to catch lightning bugs. Guess how many we caught? Guess how many we saw? The answer to both of those questions is none! Not even one! We live on the river where all kinds of bugs live but nary a lightning bug!
So, where are they? Why don’t you Google it, you might ask? Of course, I Googled. It says fireflies (aka, lightning bugs) are found in temperate and tropical regions (that’s us) on every continent except Antarctica (not us). They live throughout the United States in parks, meadows, gardens and woodland edges. (Again, us) They are most commonly seen on summer evenings.
Really? Not in our tropical region living in the woodland edges, etc. So, again, I ask where are they? Well, Google says lightning bugs are dwindling due to pesticides and habitat loss.
First, there is no habitat loss where we live and, secondly, the pesticides didn’t dwindle us. We used to chase the spray truck around that sprayed in our rural area every summer night. We also survived the pesticides in the spray pump can that our mother used to spray the entire house with before we went to sleep. I’ll never forget that sound … Ker-Chee, Ker-Chee.
But I digress. Yet, the lightning bugs didn’t make it!? They even left Florida off of the list of states where lightning bugs reside. Is there a more tropical state within the original states that is more tropical than Florida? No, there isn’t.
So, I say, the only explanation is that the lightning bugs (aka, fireflies) all got together and, as a unit, decided to move to another state like, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. How tropical are they? At least they say that 65% of their family lives in these areas.
Notice they didn’t want to move to any of the cold states. Also, I could swear we could catch lightning bugs on any given summer evening. Now, I read that they have decided to only work from the third week in May to the third week in June. I’m thinking they must have joined a union. I’m just saying.
There is a song titled, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" Let’s change it to “Where Have All the Lighting Bugs Gone?” Maybe they just couldn’t stand the jar thing anymore? I do know that somewhere in the states listed above, there is a little child with a jar catching lightning bugs and enjoying the best days of their life.
You know what else I miss? I miss the good old magazines like Saturday Evening Post, Life and, why not, TV Guide. I like magazines and I prefer to hold them and my newspapers instead of reading (looking at pictures) online. Don’t get me wrong, I read books on the iPad, but I like my newspapers and magazines for real.
I rarely buy magazines anymore because the magazines now have very little content and very few pages. The pages they do have are filled with ads. And, the cost? Have you looked at the prices lately. $18 for a magazine? More than a book or a movie! Yipes!
I guess we don’t have really good magazines anymore because there are no really good writers that write about real life and paint pretty pictures. Yes. I still get Southern Living because, well, because it is still southern, and you know I like all things southern. The magazine also has good writers like “Grumpy Gardner” and Rick Bragg’s column. By the way, Rick Bragg, is a southern humorist who has written several books about the South. He is not quite on a par with Lewis Grizzard, but close. Oh, and one can still get a good deal if we buy an annual subscription. There’s that.
I don’t want to overwhelm you with pondering, so I’ll stop there for this time. Just remember until next time, "laughter is the best medicine."
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
