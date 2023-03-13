Today we are going to talk about one of my favorite subjects, humor in the Bible.
Yes, for sure, God has a sense of humor. I know this because He gave almost all of us an ample supply. Some may have more than others but that’s because they are made to share with those who might not “get it.”
As funny as the Bible may be, it’s made even funnier when read or heard through the eyes of a child. Recently, I came across a story about a child who, apparently, was asked to give a book report on the entire Bible from the beginning.
It went something like this.
In his own words ... “In the beginning, which occurred near the start, there was nothing but God and darkness, and some gas.
“The Bible says, the Lord thy God is one, but I think He must be a lot older than that. Anyway, God said, ‘Give me a light!’ and someone did. Then God made the world.
“He split the Adam and made Eve. Adam and Eve were naked, but they weren’t embarrassed because mirrors hadn’t been invented yet. Adam and Eve disobeyed God by eating one bad apple, so they were driven from the Garden of Eden.
“Not sure what they were driven in though, because they didn’t have cars. Adam and Eve had a son, Cain, who hated his brother as long as he was Abel.”
Now skipping along to the child’s continued report of Exodus.
“ One of Moses’ best helpers was Joshua who was the first Bible guy to use spies. Joshua fought the battle of Geritol and the fence fell over on the town.
“After Joshua came David. He got to be king by killing a giant with a slingshot. He had a son named Solomon who had about 300 wives and 500 porcupines. My teacher says he was wise, but that doesn’t sound very wise to me.
“After Solomon there were a bunch of major league prophets. One of these was Jonah, who was swallowed by a big whale and then barfed up on the shore. There was also some minor league prophets, but I guess we don’t have to worry about them.”
The report continues until the child has pretty much covered the entire Bible. The story of Judas Asparagus is especially informative. I’d say he caught the basics. His accounts just need a little tweaking!
I would like to hear what this child would have to say about the talking donkey and the conversation with the rider (Balaam) and the angel. Love when Elijah calls for a duel with the God versus the prophets of Baal. The prophets of Baal prayed and cut themselves. Calmly, Elijah addresses them by asking, “Maybe Baal is in the bathroom or on a journey?” Now that’s funny.
Better yet, with one request, at evening offering time, Elijah makes one request to God to bring down the fire and boy, did it come down! Can’t make this stuff up. High humor and drama right there!
Children do take most things in life very literally. We might do well to approach life as a child. At least, it seems they laugh a lot. Let’s don’t squelch that.
My mother taught Sunday School when I was growing up. One Sunday she showed the children a diorama of Daniel and other Christians in the lion’s den. Several lions were holding Christians in their mouths.
One of the students started crying. When my mother asked why they were crying, they said, and I quote, “that little lion in the corner don’t have no Christian!”
She may have missed the point a little with that one?
One Sunday morning, the pastor noticed little Alex standing in the foyer of the church staring up at a large plaque. It was covered with names and small American flags mounted on either side of it. The 6-year-old had been staring at the plaque for some time, so the pastor walked up, stood beside the little boy and said quietly, “Good morning Alex.”
“Good morning, pastor,” he replied, still focused on the plaque. “Pastor, what is this?”
The pastor said, “Well, son, it’s a memorial to all the young men and women who died in the service.”
Soberly, they just stood there together staring at the large plaque. Finally, little Alex’s voice, barely audible and trembling with fear asked, “Which service, the 8:30 or the 10:45?”
I am a big believer in prayer and I try to answer the Facebook “prayers needed” posts. The thing is, I sometimes answer with just one “praying hands” emoji. Then I’ll see where others put four or five praying hands. Does that mean I will pray less?
After all, I don’t want people to think I’m not very spiritual, or somehow less spiritual than others.
Nancy Kennedy can probably answer that one. Just how many praying hands should I put?
Actually, I think I know the answer to that one, said the Pharisee.
The Bible does, indeed, have laughter, drama, tears, great literature, love stories, mysteries, poems, songs and more! Let’s keep reading it.
This is a good time of year to learn more about the resurrection and/or Passover.
The Bible even says “a Mary” heart is good medicine.” Or is that a “merry heart?”
At any rate, let’s keep laughing.
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
