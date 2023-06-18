How many times have you heard it said, “There is no such thing as a dumb question!”
Oh, I might beg to differ. Being the scientific person that I am (LOL), I thought I would do some research as to the validity of that statement. So, here are some of my scientific observations.
I read a while back about a person waiting in a long line with five bags of dog food in his cart tocheck out. One of the ladies behind him asked, “Do you have a dog?” (Dumb question No. 1.)
The gentleman replies, “No, I’m on a dog food diet. I just keep the dog food in my pocket and nibble on it when I get hungry.” He went on to say that he was trying the diet again even though he wound up in the hospital in intensive care the last time he had tried it. By now all the people in line were listening intently. You know he is setting this poor lady up.
Here comes dumb question No. 2: “You wound up in the hospital because you were poisoned by the dog food?”
Here it comes ... wait for it ...
“No, it was because I was lying in the middle of the road doing what dogs do and I was hit by a car!”
Of course, the laughter could be heard all over the store. One man almost had a heart attack he laughed so hard!
Another dumb question: this one asked by a reporter to the man lying on the ground, barely conscious, bleeding profusely.
“Sir, do you feel that your recent attempts to fly were successful?”
At that moment the producer shut off the sound. Put that one in the dumb category.
Another dumb reporter question asked at a sheriff’s press conference detailing the murder of acouple while they slept in their bed.
“Sheriff, do you suppose the murderer had a grudge against this couple?”
Wish they would have asked that one of Grady Judd! Dumb!
Then there is the one- word question so often asked today ... “Really?”
What do you mean, “really?” What kind of question is that? Would I be talking make believe?
OK, so maybe I have asked that one before, but, it is still dumb!
There are dumb questions and then there are dangerously dumb questions. To the woman screaming in pain with child birth, the husband asks, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how bad is the pain?” He will be paying for that one for the rest of his natural born days. Dangerously Dumb!
Reporters and mothers come in a close tie for No. 1 with dumb questions. Do any of these sound familiar? I hesitate to talk about these due to the fact that I might incriminate myself.
Mothers’ questions include. “Do you want you face to freeze that way?” “Do you want worms to grow in your stomach?” “Do you want something to cry about?”
And, one of my all-time favorites, “Do you want another spanking?”
These are all fairly simple questions that any intelligent person should be able to answer with a one-word answer. That answer would be a resounding “no” or, for my mother, “no, ma’m.”
Sometimes under pressure we just can’t think straight.
This next one is one of my all-time favorites. “Just what do you think you are doing?” I’m pretty sure we all agree that this is a pretty straightforward question; however, it seems this question when asked at any age to anyone cannot be answered.
Ask the child with his hand in the cookie jar and you will see the child’s face freeze over with a look of terror, and most of the time you will not really get an answer. If you get an answer, it is likely to be a one word answer like, “huh?”
This question would most likely qualify as the question to be unanswered or answered with a dumb answer.
If you ask it of a spouse, you might get, “What does it look like I’m doing?!” Again, not a solid answer.
It would seem that no matter the age, “What do you think you are doing?” is a tough one.
Could it be that none of us know what we are doing? Or, does what we think we are doing differ from what we are actually doing?
When my mother would ask me this question, it would go like this. “Just what do you think you are doing, missy?”
I could never get the answer right either. Usually, I would reply, “I don’t know.” “I don’t know” seemed better than really telling her what I was doing because what I was doing was even dumber than acting like I didn’t know what I was doing.
Of course, sometimes what it looked like I was doing was exactly that. Not good either.
You get the picture ...
Keep laughing because we all know ... laughter is the best medicine!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
