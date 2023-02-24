So, I’ve been thinking again ... one of my favorite Southern writers and, I think, the only one still alive is Steve Bragg.
Steve writes an article in the Southern Living magazine every month. He wrote an article in the January edition that got me to thinking. My thoughts are often just willy-nilly, but this column actually gave me pause for at least a few minutes.
In the article, Rick (hope he doesn’t mind first-name basis) mentioned that he doesn’t think people are as literate as they used to be. I concur. He also enlightened us on how the new energy drinks give us more brain power!
Really? If that’s true, then I need a bucket full.
Who knew we could drink a can of this liquid and suddenly be smarter. Why haven’t we older people tried this? Could it be we are already smart enough to know that if we downed a can of 100-proof caffeine our hearts would jump out of our chest?
Well, here’s the thing: I, too, see a very large portion of the younger population guzzling down these energy drinks. However, for some reason, I don’t see that the brain-power part has kicked in yet. Examples abound! Many can’t balance a checkbook, make change, or hold a job, so ...
We should send a case or two of this miracle liquid to many of our political figures. For some people, it’s too late to try the elixir.
For instance, an article in the Kalamazoo Gazette reads that James Burns, a mechanic, 34, was killed in March as he was trying to repair a “farm-type” truck. He got a friend to drive the truck on a highway while Burns hung underneath so that he could ascertain the source of a troubling noise. Burn’s clothes caught on something, however, and the other man found Burns “wrapped in the drive shaft.” Could have used more brain power there.
Another one ... Ken Barger accidentally shot himself to death in December in North Carolina. Awakening to the sound of a ringing telephone beside his bed, he reached for the phone but grabbed instead a Smith and Wesson 36 special which discharged when he drew it to his ear. Where’s the elixir when he needed it?
Another case ... An unidentified man, using a shotgun like a club to break out a former girlfriend’s windshield, accidentally shot himself to death when the gun discharged and shot a whole in his gut. Ouch!
One of my all-time favorites ... Michael Godwin had spent several years awaiting South Carolina’s electric chair before having his sentence reduced to life in prison. While sitting on a metal toilet in his cell attempting to fix his small TV set, he bit into a wire and was electrocuted.
I’m not making this stuff up.
Another man died because he used a cigarette lighter to check the barrel of a muzzleloader that wasn’t firing properly.
Some man died because he fell off a 24th-floor balcony. He was standing on a wheelchair to change his bird feeder when he fell over the railing.
Two men in Arkansas were injured when their truck left the road and struck a tree while on their way back from a frog-gigging trip. It seems the two thought it would be a good idea to use a bullet as a fuse (fit perfectly) for a burned-out headlight. After the two got about 20 miles using the bullet for a fuse, the bullet overheated and discharged directly between the legs of the driver, whereupon the vehicle swerved and hit the tree.
The driver has to have extensive surgery to repair (as best they can) the damage to the driver, and the passenger suffered a broken clavicle. The passenger remarked, and I quote, “Thank God we weren’t on that bridge over that river when Thurston shot himself or we would be dead!”
The wife of one of the men, named Lavenia, just wanted to know how many frogs they got and did someone think to get them out of the truck?
From where I sit, those energizer/brain drinks are not helping a bit. I think I will do a little more research. In the article, Rick mentioned that he sat in a quiet spot and observed. I feel that further observation would for sure validate our scientific study.
When I can remember, I do take a “memory booster” supplement. Hope it doesn’t go the other way on me. You know, like some people have the opposite reaction to medicines than the medicine is intended to help. Goodness, we will really be in trouble then!
Until someone is smart enough to come up with something that is proven to work for us, I plan on laying off the energy-brain-enhancing drinks.
Write on, Rick!
Until next time, remember, laughter is the best medicine!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.