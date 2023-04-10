Let’s talk Southern ... I’m pretty sure by now you know that I’m proud of the fact that I’m Southern. I think that everyone should be proud of their heritage.
Recently, I tried to clarify the meaning of certain words, like fixin. No, not fixing. It’s fixin, as in, “I’m fixin to write this column.” That means that I’m getting ready to write this column.
Used in this sentence, it means I’m getting ready to do something, but it can also be used as a verb, as in, “I’m fixin a mess of collards for you,” or “I’m fixin your car,” or “I’m fixin to fix your car.”
A very versatile word for sure. Oh yes, and if a Southerner tells you he’s fixin to do something, it may take him a while to actually start working on the project.
Also, the part about the “mess,” I’m asked how much is a mess. A “mess” of something varies greatly depending on how much you need for your needs. One thing for sure, you don’t want the giver to “disfurnish” themselves. Meaning don’t give me so much that you don’t have enough for yourself. Another good word.
But I digress. Back to the “mess.” Mess is often used to describe a person or personality. If someone says, “She’s a mess!” then that is similar to “Bless her heart!”
However, if you are described as a mess, you are usually in pretty good standing. They are just letting you know that you are funny or entertaining. Then again, it could mean you are a “mess.” Meaning, well, your life is a mess. It could go either way. One has to put it in the context of the moment.
Oh, and, if a southern mamma says “Don’t mess with my kids!”, then it’s a good idea to leave those kids alone!
The aforementioned usage should be a public service announcement.
Come on now, I know that up North, ya’ll say a lot of funny stuff, too. A while back I heard someone say that they were going to “ret” out their desk drawers?
What? Actually, I said “Whut?”
What does that mean? This person was from Pennsylvania and she explained that it meant that she was going to clean out her desk drawers. I had never heard that word before.
My Northern friends also eat funny stuff. I’ve never had an egg cream, or pickled herring or matzo balls and a lot of other stuff.
Speaking of food, we eat Southern things with certain meat dishes. Like, how can you have fried chicken without mashed potatoes and gravy? And, I promise you, I have never heard a Southern man say, “Pass me some more of the hummus, please,” or “Let’s have some more of that tofu tonight!”
Uh-uh. Nope. Not going to happen.
We generally do not put sugar in our cornbread; however, there are exceptions. My friends the Brannens put a spoonful or two in theirs. (I must admit, I do use Jiffy mix and I’m pretty sure it has sugar in it, just sayin.) Anyway, it doesn’t mean they are, as Lewis Grizzard said, unAmerican. They just like theirs that way.
But, enough for now about the vocabulary and move on to Southern Wisdom: some quotes from Lewis Grizzard and some from my own family’s eternal opinions.
Politics
My grandmother, if she were still with us, would agree, “I’d rather have a bad case of ground itch than listen to a bunch of politicians!”
Love this one from LG: “I think President Carter would have been a much better president if he’d told his brother, Billy, to wait in the truck!”
“I think we ought to keep the rich as rich as possible for as long as we can, because nobody poor was ever able to give somebody else a job!”
Southern men
Speaking of jobs, my mother once said of a man she knew that “You couldn’t run fast enough to give that man a job!”
It’s been said that if we didn’t have Southern men, who would change your oil and clean out your carburetor (if we had them any more)?
Most Southern men know that if you can’t repair a piece of equipment and all else fails, cursing at it in a very loud voice or kicking and slapping said piece of equipment seems to help. Never when women are around though. OK, so your wife might be around, but knows to disappear at this point.
Recently, my husband gave a light fixture a good tongue lashing. I don’t know if it helped, but the deed did get done.
Southern women
We still like it when men open doors for us. Most of us still think it is the gentlemanly thing to do.
We like shoes. We can have 300 pairs (I don’t have that many) and still think we could use one more pair. This is possibly a gender trait all over the world!
Don’t mess with our children. On the other hand, a Southern mom will “Snatch a knot”in their child’s head.
I’ve never actually seen that done; however, my mother did have me cut a switch or two if we were behaving “ugly.” That’s like choosing your weapon to torture yourself with.
“Ugly” is another word that we use a lot down here. In this context, “ugly,” doesn’t mean you are not pretty to look at. It means you are misbehaving, as in “Johnny, that was an ugly thing to do to pull little Susie’s pigtail. Don’t be ugly or I will snatch a knot in your head!”
At this point in time, little Johnny has a choice to make. Believe me, if he’s thinking anything at all, he will think that it is better to quit being “ugly” than to get “a knot snatched in his head!”
You can bet a Southern mom will be true to her word. No pigs were harmed in the telling of this story.
Religion in the South
Baptists and Pentecostals are usually the best cooks. Methodists are right up there. You haven’t really eaten good food until you’ve been to a good old-fashioned dinner on the ground followed by a Southern gospel sing. Hmm ... I can still hear those good old harmonies.
When I was very young, I thought that if I took a drink of anything stronger than Coke or sweet tea, Jesus would come down in person and send me directly to hell where I would burn forever and ever! Actually, I’ve thought this to be true for most of my life. Yes, I know all about mercy and grace now, but just in case ...
I know that people say they don’t like the fact that some people come into the fold because they are scared by all of those revival preachers that preach hell fire and brimstone. But my thinking is — whatever it takes. If people these days were still afraid, we might not be acting so “ugly.”
But that’s just me talking.
Until next time, remember to keep laughing because laughter is the best medicine!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
