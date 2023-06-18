Each day brings unexpected laughter, especially courtesy of my dear friend, PJ's visit. Commiserating over my foibles, of which there are too many to cite, while eliciting those belly laughs that reach deep inside and produce such welcome relief.
As much as I love my calico, Rapunzel, my propensity for silliness and puns eludes her. Either that, or she is playing aloof on purpose, not wishing to deign me with any form of indulgence.
But company? So comforting! We had a rare walk in the rain, umbrellas covering our heads as we emerged from Stumpknocker's in downtown Inverness, Sunday evening. Preceding our walk, rain had pounded our senses as we sat eating our dinners, somewhat oblivious to the weather, doing what best friends do. I call it "soul talk."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Amidst it all, my tears came, went, then returned uncontrollably. I was replaying some of my most precious memories with Peter. PJ, ever indulgent, let me drone on and on. But I found her thoughts, as always, insightful. No mincing words with PJ. Like yours truly, she shoots from the hip.
Back home, we settled in for streaming some TV before calling it a night. But then, tap, tap, tap on my door. "I need to show you something in the bedroom." This can't be good, I thought. And, sadly, my instincts proved correct as we stared up at the warped ceiling caused by that incessant rain.
Another area in the ceiling looked equally vulnerable. I grabbed a bucket to place on the rug beneath it, in the event more water would begin dripping through.
And then I went on the hunt for my roofing folder. It was not where it was supposed to be. Filed amidst my other home related completed projects, not. This brought me into an overwrought state, right before retiring for bed.
But yet, somehow, I slept the sleep of pure exhaustion, and stumbled out of bed this morning, half awake, only to walk into my office, reach almost blindly into a pile of manila folders, and miraculously emerge with the folder I had been vainly searching for a good hour the previous evening. The folder contained everything I needed: the contractual agreement, the paid in full receipt. Hallelujah!
I can go on from here, I exulted. Whatever the cost, I have a record of work performed last September. All is not lost. The lost is found. And PJ and I can continue laughing as the rain falls, provided internal house damage is averted, and the leak gets repaired sooner than later.
And now, thanks to umbrellas, and a soon to be repaired roof, raindrops will not be falling on our heads, outdoors or in, anytime soon!
Lynne Farrell Abram has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for over 12 years, Lynne is now retired. She recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. She invites you to send comments to her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.