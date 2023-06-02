I went to the supermarket for one express purpose, to buy tulips. For me. From me. To me.
I'm trying to recall if I've ever bought myself flowers. When I've had company, yes. But for strictly my own enjoyment, I honestly don't believe ever. I put my bright yellow tulips in the perfect vase with fresh water and four pennies. The pennies weren't for wishing, although what was stopping me from floating a few whims up to the heavens?
I wished somehow to stop being listless, restless, anxious, and all those feelings which I'm told are normal after losing one's spouse. It's been three months. And suddenly, I have this nagging desire to go to a beach, a theme park, anywhere where I can stroll along a boardwalk, or dig my toes into the sand, or scream to high heaven as the roller coaster plummets into the abyss. No guilt. No pressure. Just plain fun. Fun. When was the last time I had fun?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If this comes across as whining, I suppose that I am. And, speaking of roller coasters, I am being completely honest when I confess to riding a “roller coaster of emotions” over the past few weeks. I have been needing some diversion, some indulgence to distract me from these mixed emotions that have been plaguing me.
I could almost hear my husband’s voice encouraging me to indulge myself and do something he knew I would enjoy.
So off I went clothes shopping last week. That was fun. I happen to be a clothes horse. Only problem being, where do I wear the clothes? I'm all set for a cruise, a walk on the Riviera, a deck stroll on a promenade. I have nothing booked.
I get dressed up when I go to the beauty shop. Haven't I got that one backwards? Isn't that where I'm supposed to go in all ordinary and emerge all prettified for whatever or whomever?
I have the clothes to go places, just no places to go. With Peter, we might be taking a drive heading to a festival or some outdoor craft show. But it was the company which made it fun, not the destination. Plus, he got a kick out of seeing me sporting my creations, coordinating outfits like I was headed for a runway or a movie premiere.
For me, dressing up for him was, only one word for it, "fun." Now, without his eye of approval or nod of appreciation, it has lost its allure.
So back to my tulips. I will enjoy them as they grace my kitchen table. If they open up and last a few days, I might just grab another bunch. My only concern is how to keep Rapunzel off of the table. She has been on her better behavior. Her big adventure - drinking water from my bathroom sink, which, with her regal stare, I have little choice but to allow.
If her curiosity doesn't get the better of her, she can enjoy the flowers from her cat perch perspective conveniently located eye level with the kitchen table. I accommodate her and she accommodates me. I believe every so often she might wonder where that man went though. Peter loved "Punzi" and she loved him.
For now, I will continue to do those little things that attempt to dispel my pervading sadness. That's really all I can do. Watch my tulips as they open up, while letting myself open up to hope and possibility, off in the distance marked by space and time. Continue attempting to enjoy the fashion maven I happen to be. Brush my cat. Water my garden. Feed my birds.
And dream of places I have yet to see. Faraway places waiting for me.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for 12 years. She lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia earlier this year and finds herself in the process of adjusting to being a widow. Comfort comes knowing many readers have survived this transition to becoming single—both men and women. She welcomes your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.