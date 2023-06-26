Throughout our lives, typically we will experience what I have come to identify as "growing pains." From the moment we are pushed out of the womb, we develop, as life experiences shape our coping mechanisms.
Our growing pains, even after we have arrived at peak maturity, are destined to continue, for the stakes are high once they've stopped. Once we've reached that saturation point, where we are no longer willing to participate in life with all of its inherent risks, we begin to lose our life force. Our vitality. Our enthusiasm. Our sense of adventure.
When my husband Peter passed away this past February, my grief left me numb, then weepy, then, quite simply, lost. Where do you turn when the person you have always turned to is gone?
I have never been the stoic type. If something hurts, I have been known to shout "Ouch" or worse at such a volume, the neighbors can hear me.
So as I felt my own life force ebb, my survival instincts kicked in, nudging me to reach out to resources that would steady me. First and foremost: my faith, which has kept me sober for 28 years.
Througn the loss of my parents, my brother, and my sister, faith had always made my grief endurable. And once more, over these past four months, God's love for me has been revealed in myriad manners. How so, you ask.
Through friends. I am blessed with my life-long friend, PJ. She was there for me immediately preceding Peter’s passing, then remained with me for a few weeks after the funeral. She has truly been my rock. Other friends I have known over my lifetime also contacted me to express their sympathy and support.
My friend, Deb, in the Twin Cities, sent me a lovely Willow Tree "Remembrance" figurene which now sits on my living room armoire as a reminder of her love. Locally, my friend, Jacki, has checked in with me on a routine basis.
We have shared many conversations, since she knew my husband long before I had ever met him, through their mutual theatrical endeavors. An added surprise was hearing from my childhood friend, Mary, who sent me a lovely sympathy card, followed up by a lengthy phone call. Nothing replaces the human voice, I have come to believe, in expressing our most heartfelt emotions.
My family. My sister-in-law, Vera, continues to call me weekly to share her support and offer worthwhile ideas for me to consider. Setting priorities has never been my strong suit, but my sister-in-law has a gift for discerning how and where I can best apply my efforts.
Additionally, my Canadian cousin, Cathy, has offered her hospitality for a visit later this year. I will have a reunion with cousins from both sides of my family, assisted by my cousin, Joni.
Suddenly I am starting to sense my life force growing, through my pain, and the reciprocated love of others.
I am indeed blessed by glimmers of brightness on my horizon. They appear as I expose myself to growing pains that bring an element of discovery to my advancing years. While, for now, grief remains a constant in my life, I can remain grateful for those bright moments, courtesy of faith, friends and family!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for 12 years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
