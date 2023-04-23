There is an emotional toll when you lose your spouse, or significant other. It weighs on you, even as you attempt to develop new patterns of behavior.
Besides home life significantly being impacted, there is that outward thrust to go places and do new things, now diminished without your partner by your side. Before, even a trip to the doctor's office had been a cause for conversations lingering for weeks on end. Who do you recap your doctor visits with, now that you're by yourself?
This is what I miss the most, the feedback, fed by that initial question. "What did you think about the doctor's recommendation to exercise more? Drink more water? Try a protein supplement?" You can ask away, but there is no one to answer. Now you must rely upon your own best instincts, or wade through cyberspace for a plethora of possibilities.
This is where I find myself, laughing at BOGO offers, when I have all I can do, consuming a meal meant for two, before tossing leftovers into the garbage. In the past, in better health, Peter would always conjure up gourmet, haute cuisine fare. He dabbled in Indian, Asian, and Mexican recipes, none of which he wrote down. I would witness him opening, then closing a recipe book, before his improvisational skills would kick into gear, creating a dish far tastier than the recipe would ever have produced.
Was I spoiled? In spades, or should I say, garlic cloves. Garlic was one of our favorite food enhancers.
So now my grocery cart contains TV dinners, fresh fruit and nonperishable staples. But a BOGO pizza offer does me little good. I pass on the tempting baked goods that my husband and I would occasionally indulge in. I gaze longingly at the flower arrangements and decide, maybe next time. Without the sharing, I feel an emptiness no grocery cart items can fill.
I realize this is my current stage of grief, after roughly two months since Peter's passing. I console myself as I watch the Masters golf alone that time is a healer. It is a mistake to rush the process.
A good friend counseled me the other day, suggesting that I give myself grace to simply be. To know I did everything for my husband as his Lewy Body Disease progressed. Taking him to Shands doctor appointments, bringing a physical therapist to our home, monitoring his meds and making certain all his needs were met, for three years. Before, both physically and emotionally, Peter needed more advanced, 24-hour supervision.
What finally forced my decision was when Peter began wandering in the dead of night, with his walker feet away. I became fearful he would fall and end up in the hospital.
By placing him in a memory care facility, I avoided that inevitability. He was there only six weeks before being transferred to a hospice house, dying a mere three days later. My friend observed astutely that he passed away within a relatively short period of time, reinforcing the point that I hadn't rushed my wrenching decision to have him cared for outside of our home.
So, as advised, I am giving myself grace to simply be. To wallow as I must. To cry. To cheer on my Master's favorites. To laugh hysterically at Carol Burnett reruns. To read. To write. To rest. And to let time gradually give my wounded spirit wings to fly onward. Solo as the wind lifts me up high above the clouds.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been employed as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for twelve years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
