Where is there a flyswatter when you need it?
In the wee morning hours, a palmetto bug scurried across the master bathroom floor, daring me to catch it. Peter had always kept a jar handy for such endeavors. He didn't want to kill anything if it could be avoided. Not me. I draw the line for almost anything on four legs. But bugs? Not in my house!
I remember when I moved to Florida over 20 years ago, my sister warning me about the bug population here. I was unconcerned. I still can remember houseflies in Rochester, for heaven's sake. One would get in the house, and that annoying buzz would send someone grabbing a flyswatter to "swat the fly."
This was not a "swing and a miss" situation. For, once the hunt commenced, the target would be on to you, soaring up to the rafters, before landing on your breakfast omelet. However, I was used to strategizing my aim. Close off the room. Have your swatter in hand. Assume the air of nonchalance. Then, "gotcha!"
Not today, as the palmetto bug, a euphemism for cockroach, disappeared while I searched frantically for my weapon. I knew I had one in bright green, sunny yellow, easy to spot if I was awake. But I wasn't, so that now my bug was likely asleep on one of them.
I resolved to buy more flyswatters on my next shopping expedition. Everything was shouting "hardware store." My list was growing, from an extra set of clippers to trim away dead foliage, to another stepstool for elevating my 5-foot, 2-inch body while watering plants.
As for trimming away dead anything, I just scheduled a tree trimming for a turkey oak and wild cherry tree, their brown-leafed branches hovering precariously close to my home's roof. A good wind storm, and I would be calling my homeowner's insurance company to file a claim.
In addition, a leak had materialized after the most recent drenching we received, requiring a call to my roofer. Next thing, although far from impulsively, I was signing on the dotted line for a new roof.
As the salesman explained, no insurance company would ever cover a roof that was over 15 years old. Mine was closer to 16 years old, and this was the second leak in six months, a harbinger of more to follow with the costs adding up. Simply put, a ceiling cave-in threatened unless I made this wise investment.
All told, the responsibilities of home ownership are not to be taken lightly. Looking objectively at what needs to be attended to requires I sit down with pen and paper to compile a list. Then run it by someone whose opinion I value. Now, without my dearly departed husband to consult with, I will seek out another trusted friend. One name in particular comes to mind.
But for today, I will shore up my flyswatter inventory, sending a code red alert, I'm certain, to my, in residence, palmetto bug population. “On guard, you pesky critters. I'm a comin'.”
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for over 12 years. She is gradually adjusting to becoming a widow, after losing her husband earlier this year to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
