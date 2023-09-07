In the past few days, I received crucial reminders of the value of friendship. You know you're friends when distance does not deter heart-to-heart sharing.
When time goes quickly and you're already anticipating another conversation. When the listening is as important as speaking. Dialogue as opposed to monologue. You laugh until the tears run down your face. You learn something new you never knew about the other person. I am blessed beyond measure with friends.
It is awkward for many of us when we approach someone in the throes of loss. Well-meant sentiments are difficult to express, and often even harder to digest by the grieving party.
I happen to be that grieving party right now. As I attempt to understand my fluctuations in mood, how can I begin to expect anyone else to comprehend what I am going through? My personal physician has been a godsend, as interested in my state of mind as my state of body. And as most of us acknowledge, there is a direct correlation between the two.
And so, I do listen to my body. It sends out its distress signals with jabs of pain, occasional "Charlie horses" and inner growls that send me to my kitchen for a midnight raid of the cookie jar. My sweet tooth still requires its fix on a regular basis.
Fortunately, good health overall has not required any dietary restrictions. I can indulge in a spoonful of crunchy peanut butter to my heart's and stomach's content.
As for my state of mind, it varies. I am cautioned not to make any major decisions the first year after losing my husband. Chill. My Raynauds condition, however, quite literally will not let me "chill" for long. My mind races with ideas and longings.
First, and understandably so, wanting Peter back with his bouncy step and upbeat demeanor. Of course he had become a shell of himself the last six months of his life. But I want to honor and reclaim Peter as I remember him best: a southpaw golfer like my father, hitting his driver straight down the fairway. Or sitting with me in our living room watching PBS's "All Creatures Great and Small." Or stirring a special sauce for the salmon. Or going through his medley of Cole Porter classics.
And then it hits me. Peter is gone. Lewy Body Dementia stole him from me. If I want to hate anything, let me hate this dreaded disease and the disruption it exacts on people's lives.
So, I move on to my next longing ... to travel. Take a cruise. Lie on a beach. I don't drink, so forget the cocktail. But you can still put an umbrella swizzle stick in my club soda. I don't see myself heading out to explore the world, however, without someone to enjoy it with. So, in this case, not off the table, but not right now. But despite my best efforts, that wanderlust clings like a Downey fabric softener sheet.
I will have my memories forever. Now I want to add to them. Even looking off into next year, I would like to plan an actual "vacation." Make new memories. Tap into my friends, both old and new. As the saying goes " Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other, gold." I think it might be time to mine some silver and gold.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Most readers already know that Lynne lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia earlier this year. She wants to sincerely thank her friends and residents of this community for their offers of condolence. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
