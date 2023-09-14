It's all my calico, Rapunzel's fault that my milky dreams turned to a hardened bread crust. I was floating, happy, not a care, only to awaken with a jolt as Rapunzel bounded onto my bed like it was a trampoline.
Whether it was the suddenness of that action, or the force itself, I am uncertain, except that there would be no return to "the land of nod."
I could not remember a shred of what I had been dreaming. No people, places, or things. Maybe there weren't any. I might have been in one of those black holes where there resides nothing. And if I were to attempt to reconstruct it, possibly I would destroy the probabilities for a return visit.
Had Rapunzel not chosen that precise moment to take her nosedive onto my bedspread, I might have been on the verge of nirvana. I believe there is such a place. Where troubles are nonexistent and contentment is the pervading feeling. Free-floating happiness as opposed to free-floating anxiety.
But such a place requires that you gather up your troubles, place them in a vault, lock it up, and yes, throw away the key. No more obsessing, no more fretting over things I can do absolutely nothing about.
So maybe I should be indebted to my calico after all. Courtesy of her thump, fairly close to my head, I might add, I spent some time trying to decipher where my dream had transported me and where my real world had me. The contrast was remarkable.
In my real world, I continue to struggle daily to be positive. Case in point: I just received notification that my husband's gravesite had a new seasonal silk flower arrangement. The warm colors of bright orange, sunny yellow and scarlet greeted me by way of an email attachment.
There was my reminder that I needed to drive the seven miles to my husband's gravesite, a weekly trip I am committed to making. I also plan to stop by the office to thank them for their services. The floral arrangement stands in stark contrast to my loss. My spirits can be lifted through a small token of my love, now on full display.
Will this yield contentment? In its aftermath, I would hope so. Acceptance is what I strive for. Peace of mind. Heading now toward six months without Peter, I try on a daily basis to fill the void with retail therapy and streaming services. I have gotten to the point where I can barely stomach the nightly news anymore, especially when I am being forewarned: "The images might prove distressing."
At this stage of grief, I am no longer railing against the heavens that Peter is gone. I am fairly close to a point of acceptance. Yet my physical self continues to exhibit flare-ups of fibromyalgia which I believe correlate with Peter’s death.
A common AA slogan states: "Bring the body and the mind will follow." I need to reverse that to read: "Bring the mind and the body will follow." If I can get my heart and soul in sync, the spiritual and the physical, perhaps I won't require unconsciousness to find contentment. Rapunzel can leap to her heart's content, while my leap of faith in the real world brings actual serenity. I can only hope and dream.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. She is adjusting to having lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia earlier this year. Lynne is sharing the ups and downs of her grief journey, knowing in time, she will find acceptance, while hoping her columns will help others in the throes of grief. She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
