I was on Lecanto Highway, headed toward Fero Memorial Gardens, when I felt the tug to turn instead toward Central Ridge Library on Forest Ridge. I remembered Gerry Mulligan, Chronicle Publisher Emeritus, was slated to be the library's guest speaker, in conjunction with National Library Week, April 23-29.
I sensed my dilemma was being resolved correctly, for I had meant to purchase Gerry's book, "Out the Window" and now I would be able to buy the book, as well as hear a firsthand accounting from the author himself.
For the next hour, a packed room was treated to Gerry's warmth, wisdom and humor. He recounted numerous encounters with national notables from the baseball and political spectrum. History dating back to his own humble beginnings, and how his enamor with Citrus County was sown, really by virtue of its inhabitants. OK.
Throw in the fact that we enjoyed a relatively low cost of living here when compared to the entire state of Florida, in addition to the sheer beauty of the nature coast itself, and, well, there you have it. Did I need a dose of positivity injected into my day? Gerry delivered.
Once back home, I realized that Citrus County was indeed "home." By myself, I was still blessed to live in a beautiful community filled with giving, generous people. (Minus the tailgater who just about ran me off of S.R.44 while I was making my turn onto a side street the other day.).
"I" can become "we" as soon as I reach out to a friend. And then they, in turn, reach back. Two cases in the past week had me attending a play at the Valerie Theatre with Pam Schreck, then a lunch at the Applebee's in Crystal River with Jacki Scott.
Both women, who I am most fortunate to call friends, are well known in theater circles as extremely gifted actors and directors. Both have chosen to volunteer their creativity in order to enrich the arts in Citrus County.
Which brings me, full circle, back to Gerry Mulligan. An attendee asked him about hope. How did he feel about the future here in Citrus County. He responded by suggesting we might attend a little league ball game to witness our future firsthand. Since I have been to a few of these myself, I can attest to the healthy enthusiasm and competitiveness I, for one, have seen.
But then Gerry invited all of us to find something we love to do, whether it be a cause we might embrace, a skill we might share, an activity we truly enjoy, and add it to the community pool of resources here. We build brighter futures by joining forces with individuals who share our interests, with infinite payback.
And so, for myself, I will continue my connection with friends and family who I know are there for me, even as I am weighed down by grief. And I will do my best to reciprocate their kindness.
Plus, I will share with our community at large through the written word, hoping my struggles to find serenity in the aftermath of my recent loss will somehow resonate with you, and perhaps, in certain cases, offer some degree of comfort.
For me? "I" can become "we" just that easily!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been employed as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for 12 years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
