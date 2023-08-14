You know that common greeting most of us exchange on an almost daily basis with somebody, somewhere? Well, when your life is fairly isolated as mine has increasingly become, that innocent question can provide an invitation to pour your heart out.
Only this past week, this happened to me at Publix as I surveyed the baked goods and checked expiration dates. Cynthia had come from behind the counter and recognized me from previous cake orders I had made.
Innocently, she addressed me with that polite question, "So how are you today?" In response, I took her question to heart, answering her by giving her a synopsis of my life, my husband passing, and how I did not foresee any cake orders in the coming months.
There would be Peter's birthday in October, our wedding anniversary in November and my birthday in January. In the past, I would head over to Publix, often dealing with Cynthia as I would deliberate over whether I wanted chocolate or vanilla cake, cream cheese or traditional frosting and flowers or balloons for my cake top. It was always fun, and always a treat Peter and I would enjoy together.
This year, no cake. Cynthia explained that smaller orders were always available if my sweet tooth got the better of me. I thanked her for her kindness.
Then it really hit me, how alone "alone" felt. I so missed the "we" that grocery shopping for one only reinforced. I walked by the yogurt I had always bought for Peter which we utilized to help him swallow his pills.
I didn't buy fresh salmon anymore because I didn't feel like preparing an elaborate meal for one. The grocery shopping I at one time had enjoyed had now become a chore.
No wonder an innocent "how are you" elicited my honest response. I can remember Peter's mother, a Holocaust survivor now passed away, asking Peter during weekly phone calls why people asked how you were. She didn't understand it was a polite habit not meant to be taken too literally.
I had broken with convention by jumping on it, granted, but I also sensed a sincerity coming from Cynthia. Maybe I looked like I needed a hug, although no physical contact was made. But I felt an honest connection and concern.
For many of us, being given an opening to share is all we need to brighten our outlook on any particular day. So I have decided that the next time I ask someone else how they are, I will model Cynthia's sincerity. This simple gesture toward others is a convenient manner of repaying the kindness I have received going forward.
And as for myself, on my next shopping trip I plan on leaving enough room in my grocery cart for a bright bouquet of flowers!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. As she nears the six-month benchmark since her husband’s passing away from Lewy Body Dementia, Lynne is grateful for her friends and the support she has received from the community. She continues to live one day at a time. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
