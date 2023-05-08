We begin our climb toward adulthood on all fours. Our sense of the world amounts to chair legs, and arms reaching downward to steady our balance or lift us up, there to broaden our perspective considerably. The world can be an intimidating place without those arms to hold us, those hands to wipe away our tears, or to apply iodine and bandages to our cuts and scrapes.
I often ponder how the lack of such parental diligence affects a child, from those earliest crawling years, right on through to a congratulatory high five for earning that high school diploma. Books have examined this nature/nurture quandary drawing vastly different conclusions. Let me add my own thoughts to the fray.
First, I must own and reveal my bias on the subject. As the youngest of three children, the baby of the family, I was the prototype for being protected and spoiled. I was a "premie" at birth and my mother was close to returning me to the incubator of the hospital, before deciding her maternal care would be able to compensate for my under 5-pound weight. To complicate matters, she was too ill to nurse me. But baby formula and Gerber's came through and, decades later, I have held steady at 80 pounds.
From infancy, I was spoiled, cuddled and coddled, before being shoved out the door to assume adulthood responsibilities. Still, my parents were always there as my sounding board, as well as a source of support when I faced a dilemma. And, despite emotional hurts and disappointments that accompany the maturing process, I survived.
I was lucky on several fronts. For one, my parents had exposed me to my faith ... mine to embrace or reject. I chose to embrace it, and credit it with playing an instrumental role in my 28 years of sobriety. Secondly, I had an excellent education, thanks to the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Sisters of Notre Dame. Add in my lay high school English teacher, who pulled me to the side one morning, and planted the seed in my brain for my creative juices to flourish. "You show potential," or words to that effect, I recall her saying. "Pursue writing." And so I have.
Fresh out of college, I was hired as a writer and editor for a utility company in Buffalo, New York. I was lucky, career wise, over the course of my working years. But, lest I forget, it all began with those arms lifting me off the floor, high into the air, then to feel the warmth of my mother's love as she held me close.
There you have it. Mother love. I learned only recently the other day, when Sir Paul McCartney composed the lyric, "When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, 'Let it be,' " the mother he was referring to was not, as I had thought, the Blessed Virgin, but his very own mother, whose name happened to be "Mary." And as coincidence would have it, so too, my mother. "Mary."
What then, of those not born of loving homes? Not being cuddled and coddled as I was? Here is where I propose my own theory. Although I fell into the percentage of upbringing where love was displayed in all of its abundance, my nature from day one was that of a survivor. Sure, I was airlifted literally and figuratively over my lifetime.
But my genetics predisposed me to be a fighter. I fought alcoholism through the grace of God and the fellowship of others like myself. But again that began with some divine guidance, combined with my own survival instinct pushing through layers of denial. It was innate. I was born with the capacity for rigorous self-honesty. A gift, especially when I already possessed role models I was conditioned to emulate.
For those whose predecessors have not provided loving homes, those who are born into violence or broken families, my own heart bleeds. They are victims. But true survivors will possess the courage through their calluses to survive, and indeed often prosper. History is rife with toughened exteriors yielding success stories, the downtrodden rising from the ashes, whatever their upbringing.
Did I have advantages from the love showered upon me? Most certainly. But had I not possessed an inner strength, I could just as easily have withered away over time. Today, with my immediate family, and now my spouse gone, I am hardly prone to withering away. I'm here for the long haul. Grateful for my life, my sobriety, and a special blend of nature and nurture I should have copyrighted.
With Mother’s Day on the horizon, I can still almost feel my mother’s hands clasping mine, her eyes meeting mine whenever I needed that added maternal reassurance, while her ingenuity rose to the top one Thanksgiving, suggesting in lieu of traditional turkey holders gone missing, we use safety pins instead.
My mother’s ability to improvise has served me in good stead even years later. For whatever purpose, I always keep an extra safety pin in my purse for emergencies.
Thanks to mothers everywhere for their resourcefulness and special brand of nurturing. Where would we be without them?
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been employed as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for twelve years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne extends her wishes to all mothers for a happy Mother’s day! She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
