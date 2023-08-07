For at least a decade, I have scheduled a weekly visit to my hair salon. The staff, beauticians, nail techs, everyone have become family to me.
Consider, I have been a customer for over 10 years. It is an indulgence that I am blessed to be able to afford. I go in feeling slightly frumpy and exit feeling fabulous. The mirror shows me my fresh "do" and I am ready to take on whatever life throws my way.
That encompasses a lot. Loss, illness the gamut of being alive as long as I have been.
As I get older, more and more, I count my blessings. Absolutely nothing in life is guaranteed. Effort does not equal outcome. We can aim for the stars and are lucky to end up staring at the setting sun.
But isn't that a lovely sight? The journey itself is its own reward. Those pauses, to catch our breath, provide opportunities to witness the sheer beauty of our tropical paradise.
I have had ample time to reflect upon many things, ever since my husband Peter’s passing. Like me, he was driven to achieve his goals, whether directing a play or visiting with one of his speech therapy patients. There were good days and days filled with frustration.
One of his happiest moments was being handed a thank-you card from one of his patients. He came home positively glowing. "You'll never guess what I got today," I can still recall him saying. "A speeding ticket?" I asked. Then he reached into his briefcase and handed me the sweet card, thanking him for his dedicated efforts.
We both recognized how rare it seems to have become these days, for anyone to express thanks. No, we are quick to moan and groan about this and that. But when it comes to looking at the big picture, our lenses can become blurred.
I have attempted to adopt this "big picture" approach to living, even as, in my weaker moments, I continue to allow small things to bother me. Only yesterday, the exhaust fumes from a truck which seemed to accelerate wildly at every traffic stop got to me. I found myself muttering, "Where are the cops?" as this apparent carelessness was purposely repeated, victimizing any unfortunate motorist behind it.
Does this scenario honestly matter in the whole scheme of things? Of course not. And at the time, my way of dealing with it was to switch lanes. But I swear, plumes of black smoke could be seen a good distance on SR 44 yesterday afternoon. All because of a show off.
I see such behavior as bullying. Forcing others to suffer who have no means of escape. Often, these types of drivers cause more accidents than they are ever in.
And any frequent driver on State Road 44 knows you are taking your life in your hands whenever you attempt merging onto this highway from a side street. Not only do you have to gage the speed of cars whizzing by, you also have to look for your break coming from two directions, then go for it, while doing your best to arrive at the speed of other drivers. I find myself emitting a huge sigh of relief every time I have successfully accomplished these maneuvers.
And yes, all of this is small stuff, minutia. But when you are alone, there are times when those little things can assume a magnitude way beyond what they truly represent.
The phrase, "Blowing things out of proportion," captures the essence of this behavior. Part of the solution in dealing with any problem, character defect, call it what you will, is the ability to honestly identify it. And once identified, then making a conscious effort to let go of those things over which we have no control.
So back to the "big picture." As I reflect upon my life, my ups, downs, successes and failures, I see my big picture assuming a collage of highlights, none of which I regret, whether they would fall into the success or failure category. Collectively, I am content, but far from complacent.
I look at my hair salon: Each woman with her unique skills offering service to others. They are the composite of what I would like my life to be. You hear laughter, see hugs, and occasionally you are the instigator of these dynamics. It is such a welcoming circle of activity, where I luxuriate in being pampered, overshadowing any petty annoyances I occasionally experience in my weekly commutes there.
The big picture, courtesy of my collage, reminds me of the countless blessings I have received. The bottom line, through loss and adversity, is that I am a survivor. Each of us is a survivor as our life experiences challenge us to overcome those snags to our peace of mind. "Letting Go, letting God," our mantra for achieving serenity!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has lived in Citrus County for 12 years. She is in the midst of mourning the loss of her husband who passed away earlier this year. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
