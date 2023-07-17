Summer is here. Parts of our country are arid dry from too little precipitation, while others are threatened by dams bursting, and streets rivaling the canals of Venice. I see parallels with how we live our lives.
As the pallor of death lifts, I begin to experience life anew. My desert is gradually yielding to a wellspring of hope. While I continue to pay homage to my husband's memory, his absence no longer sends me into despondency. Instead, I pull out my notebook to jot down my "to do's."
Finally, I am able to check off one big one, Social Security. I had a phone interview in early June, confirming my eligibility to receive survivor benefits, then waited almost two weeks for the return envelope their agent promised. They needed a certified copy of my marriage certificate. I had one, thankfully, which I enclosed with a cover letter, then dropped the envelope off at the post office. Immediate relief!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Currently, I am gathering a boxful of items to donate to the Key Center on a weekly basis. My husband's clothes rival the stockpile of my own. Each time I remember him wearing certain things, I feel that tug at my heart. But then I am OK.
And it's the "OK” part which resembles the weather pattern I mentioned early on. From that desert of grief, to an oasis of acceptance. It was his time to go. It is my time to grow.
When you find yourself alone, therein you find your "self." That core part of you. Your soul. For the longest time, I was so immersed in my husband's care, that I lost my "self." I didn't know who I was without Peter there, even as his Lewy Body Dementia had progressed to its advanced stage.
When I finally lost him, it took a few months before I could finally look in the mirror and recognize my reflection. "There you are!" Positive affirmations followed. I became my own cheerleader. Booker T. Washington famously said, "If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else."
That is what I have been hoping to accomplish through my writing, that I would be hitting a responsive nerve with others as we each must navigate the countless hurdles of daily living.
The fringe benefit of opening myself up, giving credence to Booker T. Washington's quote, is being lifted up in the process. Then, suddenly, miraculously, my personal desert has become that aforementioned oasis. A place to find relief. All a product of sharing with others.
So I will end, suitably, on a final uplifting note. Driving up my street yesterday, in broad daylight, cars were whizzing by this object in the middle of the road, which, as I drew nearer, I immediately identified as a gopher tortoise-- a fairly small one, which appeared to be unharmed.
I came to a halt, put on my car's flashing lights, and motioned for cars to stop advancing from both directions. I approached my tortoise, trying to determine which way she was headed. (I assumed it was a "she" by her size.).Then I lifted her up and carried her safely over to my side of the street, where she slowly appeared to be plodding onward.
"There I go," I thought. Lifted up out of harm's way, thanks to others' benevolence, only to extend their kindness going forward. You lift me up, and I will continue in my endeavors to lift you up!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. Earlier this year, she lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Since her husband’s passing, Lynne has encountered many readers in the course of her travels who have personally extended their condolences. Lynne wishes to thank them for their kindness, and invites anyone wishing to comment, to do so at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.