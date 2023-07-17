Summer is here. Parts of our country are arid dry from too little precipitation, while others are threatened by dams bursting, and streets rivaling the canals of Venice. I see parallels with how we live our lives.

As the pallor of death lifts, I begin to experience life anew. My desert is gradually yielding to a wellspring of hope. While I continue to pay homage to my husband's memory, his absence no longer sends me into despondency. Instead, I pull out my notebook to jot down my "to do's."

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.