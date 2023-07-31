There are things so beyond me, beyond us. I walk outside to stare at the cosmos, in complete awe of its vastness. Yet what I see with my naked eye doesn't begin to capture what a telescope reveals, and that too, against space labs is limited in its reach. It is all about uncovering the unknown.
I would like to believe though that there is a beauty in mystery. In not having answers for every question that would happen to pop into my brain. I call it the ethereal.
Wonder. Perhaps that is why I was never drawn to science or formulas. They seem too pat. There are exceptions to every rule. No. Let me instead stare at the nighttime sky and experience its majesty. Infinity. Where we are reduced to "mere humans."
As mere humans, some of us possess talents that defy logic or science. My husband chose to live in a world of fantasy and mystery. On one hand, his profession as a speech therapist had him relying on tools of the trade. Cue cards to help his patients identify objects, pronounce words and jog their memories.
On the other hand, he turned to acting and directing to enhance emotions we all enjoy: romance, mystery and suspense, as examples. Even as Peter experienced his mortality, he chose to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. He was forever thinking outside of the box. That was one of the many reasons I both loved him and stood in awe of him.
I stand in awe of others, whose words resonate with the inner stirrings of my soul. Our language, whether expressed in words, iambic pentameter, or musical notes, has the ability to elevate us far beyond any galaxy. That is the ethereal I bask in.
With my husband being gone now, heading toward six months, of course I want to know where he is and how he is. But all I can do instead is wonder. It is simply not for me to know, to attach to my growing list of "not to know's."
Life's mysteries will remain that, while I attempt through my command of the language, to express my own inner yearnings. We all long for the familiar. Our comfort zone. And then death disrupts our lives, leaving us at a loss too painful at times to bear.
We all must grapple with loss. And over time we will adjust and recover our own inner strength. I am in the midst of this journey now. One day resolute. Another day, a human marshmallow. But somehow, I find comfort while staring at the heavens. Its mystery and ethereal beauty are enough for me.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has lived in Citrus County for 12 years. She recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia and continues to mourn his loss, even as she stares at the cosmos. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
