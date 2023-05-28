Recent losses, and not so recent, have me realizing how everything is a matter of time.
Think about it. We have someone's company - on a personal level, in my case, my husband, Peter. He and I take a cruise, walk the coquina sand dunes of Flagler Beach, fulfill my sister's bucket list ALS wish by going to Ireland and then, my world changes drastically with Peter's diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia.
It's as if a wand had been waved and all the vivid colors of my world suddenly turned drab. Yours, too, as we experience our collective losses over time.
On the world stage, my Canadian roots were especially sensitized by the recent loss of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a troubadour for the ages, Bob Dylan's favorite writer/composer/performer. His humility combined with pure poetry at its most whimsical level stir my soul.
"If you could read my mind, love, what a tale my thoughts could tell, just like an old-time movie, 'bout a ghost from a wishing well ...” The imagery exact and universal, skipping across the 49th parallel as Gordon Lightfoot became recognized and celebrated in the United States, along with his native Canada.
And five years earlier, Gainesville's native son, Tom Petty, another epic songwriter/performer, passed away suddenly. Here one day. Vibrant, witty, with boundless energy. Then gone ... the victim of an accidental prescription medication overdose.
His passing sent shockwaves throughout the music industry, as well as among his legion of fans. Every time I would hear, "I won't back down. No I won't back down. You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won't back down," those lyrics would provide an adrenalin rush for me to persist in whatever endeavor was occupying my time. It was an anthem for fighting the good fight.
In the aftermath of loss, I have been searching for hope among the ruins. Walking among the skeletal remains from those bygone days. We all have them. Our parents, siblings, idols from whatever artistic era, once an integral part of our personal or cultural landscape. Now headstones, niches, grave markers and images frozen on Kodachrome, or housed within our digital library.
Hope resides in creating new memories. In venturing out from the catacombs into a new world. Discovering new associations and finding a way to participate in those activities that enlist our talents.
What I share is a pep talk for myself as I continue to awaken to a world without my husband. Even when we received his diagnosis at Shands, I didn't see it coming, nor did Peter. We would talk about our respective longevity as recently as a year ago. And I would reassure Peter that his parental history was far better than mine.
He had just lost his mother, a Holocaust survivor, at 95 years of age. His father had been well into his 80s when he passed away. Peter was only in his mid-70s. Meanwhile, both of my parents had passed away in their early 80s. "So there," I can recall saying. To no avail.
Today is all we have, however we spend it and whoever we spend it with. Perhaps we are out biking. Maybe swinging a pitching wedge as we aim toward that red flag on the green. Or we are hauling our boat toward a launch for an afternoon of fishing on a nearby river. We are with friends, family or alone. I suggest that we make the most of it. Be present. That is the only sure thing we have.
Today is tomorrow's memory. Bringing hope into the picture turns our drab world into an endless array of rainbow colors!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a Citrus County resident for 12 years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
