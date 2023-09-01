We see them up above -- wispy, floating forms, inviting our interpretation. Aboard an airplane, we are among them, then above them, jet streams and aerodynamics merging to carry us forward to our destinations. I have always loved clouds: cirrus, cumulus, stratus and nimbus, and their even more in depth variations.
I can remember roughly six years before meeting my husband, Peter, coasting solo along A1A, when the sky turned black at 2 pm.The date, August 9, 2004. I had seen the angry clouds gathering, virtually shouting at me to find shelter soon. A hurricane was imminent.
I made it to my sister's townhouse in Flagler Beach right as Hurricane Charley hit. Before the day was over, my sister, Rosemarie, and I were lighting candles and using flashlights. Even with the hurricane shutters down, we could feel the building shake and hear the wind howling outside.
The vibrations seemed to be coming from all directions. When we lost power, my first thought was how I would manage without my morning coffee to jolt me into consciousness.
We made it through the storm although the townhouse suffered roof damage. My sister contacted FEMA to explore receiving a credit toward a new metal roof, guaranteed to sustain the integrity of her home.
And in the hurricane's aftermath, the sun shone brightly on an almost cloudless horizon, as if the storm itself had wiped its expanse clean of clouds. Washed away by all of its turbulence.
To this day, I will never forget those menacing clouds. They served a purpose, as if delivered by some divine entity. Seek shelter as quickly as possible. Little room for misinterpretation there. Had I not arrived at my sister's place when I did, I could envision myself being swept into the Atlantic, vehicle and all.
I love clouds, even as I hear strains of Joni Mitchell singing how clouds got in the way. For her, they went from "feather canyons everywhere" to impediments, raining, snowing, and blocking the sun. For me, it comes back to interpretation and perception.
At face value, in all their magical formations, their colors ranging from milky white to charcoal gray, they are an endless display of artistry. What they portend, I leave to weather forecasters.
My fascination with clouds from "both sides now" will continue to transport me upward so that I float among them, riding their billowy waves, defying Newton's law of gravity. I must say, the perspective up here is heavenly!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years. Lynne is now retired. Most readers already know she lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia in February. She is extremely grateful for the support she has received from both friends and this community! Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
